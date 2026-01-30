COAS: Army’ll Sustain Reforms to Brace Institutional Integrity, Ensure Accountability

• Nigeria to be self-sustaining in defence production in five years, Matawalle asserts

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to sustained reforms aimed at strengthening institutional integrity, ensuring accountability in project execution and improving the living and working conditions of officers and soldiers.

He said the reforms were central to building a professional, credible and operationally effective Army, while maintaining strong support for civil authorities in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities amid ongoing efforts to enhance internal security and manpower development.

Shaibu stressed that transparency, accountability and personnel welfare remained fundamental to effective leadership, institutional credibility and operational efficiency within the Nigerian Army.

The COAS spoke while commissioning the Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) Shopping Complex in Asokoro, Abuja.

He described the project as a reflection of Army’s deliberate welfare initiatives, driven by prudent resource management, to improve the quality of life of serving and retired personnel.

He urged officers responsible for managing Army projects to uphold high standards of transparency, effective supervision and timely delivery, noting that accountability must underpin all institutional undertakings.

Explaining the purpose of the facility, the Army chief said the shopping complex was designed to serve residents of nearby Army barracks, improve service delivery and stimulate legitimate economic activities within Nigerian Army estates and host communities.

He added that the complex was expected to promote local enterprise development and create employment opportunities.

However, he cautioned that quality infrastructure alone could not guarantee safety or long-term value.

According to him, the sustainability of the complex would depend on effective management, strict adherence to safety regulations and responsible use by all stakeholders.

He therefore called on all allottees and occupants to take collective responsibility for protecting lives and property within the facility.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Post Housing Development Limited, Major General Isaiah Allison, said the complex was equipped with comprehensive security and safety infrastructure, including functional closed-circuit television cameras, modern fire detection systems and portable fire extinguishers.

Nigeria to Be Self-sustaining in Defence Production in Five Years, Matawalle Asserts

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has said, Nigeria was on course to become self-sustaining in defence production within the next five years.

He said if the current momentum in strengthening the nation’s military industrial complex was maintained, Nigeria would no longer need to import defence and security equipment.

The minister made the remarks during the official unveiling of the Light Tactical Armoured Vehicle and civilian armoured platforms manufactured by X-Shield in Jahi District, Abuja.

Represented at the event by the Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, Matawalle described the unveiling as a major milestone for Nigeria’s defence sector.

“For us at DICON, this is another milestone. One of our joint venture partners has unveiled an indigenously conceptualised and built light tactical armoured vehicle, along with other indigenous solutions for armouring vehicles.

“This is the way forward. Without the DICON Act 2023, this achievement would not have been possible. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Act into law. We wish DICON-X-Shield greater heights.

“This is just the beginning, and more work is needed to ensure all required defence and security equipment is produced locally. In two to five years’ time, there will be no more importation,” the Minister said.

He added that the future of Nigeria’s defence and security capabilities would be built at home by Nigerian hands, through trusted partnerships like the one between DICON and X-Shield.

In a goodwill message, former DICON Director-General Major General Victor Okwudili Ezugwu (Rtd), urged continued government support for local manufacturing of defence and security equipment.

He noted that DICON has forged alliances with local and international manufacturers to export locally produced equipment to other African countries.

“As the largest economy in Africa, with the fourth largest army on the continent, Nigeria has the potential to showcase its capabilities to the world,” he said.