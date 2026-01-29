  • Thursday, 29th January, 2026

South-south Govs Celebrate Fubara at 51

The South-south Governors’ Forum (SSGF), has extended hearty felicitations to their colleague in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on his 51st birthday.

Chairman of the regional governors’ body and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, in a statement, yesterday, described Fubara as a humble servant of humanity and the people of Rivers State.

The statement noted Fubara’s exemplary leadership qualities that have endeared him to the Rivers people as well as his tireless effort and commitment to the peace and greater good of the state.

“On behalf of the South-South Governors Forum, I extend our warm birthday wishes to His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on his 51st birthday.

 “The Forum celebrates the new year in your life and the new life in your years just as we wish you greater leadership successes in the years ahead,” he said.

