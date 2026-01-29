Police Partner FMBN to Provide Sustainable Housing Solutions for Personnel

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in a renewed effort to deliver affordable and sustainable housing solutions for police personnel nationwide.

This commitment was reiterated during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of FMBN, Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he was received by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking during the meeting, the IGP described institutional partnerships of this nature as critical to achieving the Force’s welfare objectives, particularly in addressing the longstanding housing needs of officers and men.

He reaffirmed the welfare of personnel remains a central pillar of his leadership agenda.

According to the IGP, access to decent and affordable housing is essential to boosting morale and enhancing productivity, especially for officers who continually risk their lives in the service of national security.

He stressed that improved living conditions would not only support operational efficiency but also reinforce professionalism within the Force.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the visit was both timely and strategic, noting that it marked a significant step towards deepening cooperation between the Nigeria Police Force and the FMBN.

Earlier, Mr. Osidi expressed appreciation to the IGP for the warm reception, describing the Nigeria Police Force as one of the Federal Mortgage Bank’s most important institutional partners.

He commended the Force for its sustained cooperation with the Bank over the years.

The FMBN Managing Director called for closer collaboration to streamline processes and eliminate administrative bottlenecks, in order to enable police personnel to access mortgage facilities and other housing benefits seamlessly.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership, with a shared focus on improving the quality of life of police officers, both in active service and after retirement.

The Nigeria Police Force, the statement added, remains committed to pursuing strategic partnerships that promote the dignity, welfare and long-term well-being of its personnel.