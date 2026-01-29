PDP Governors: Fayose is Subsisting Liability to Nigerian Politics

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum slammed former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, describing him as a liability to Nigeria. politics. This followed Fayose’s comments on a recent meeting between President Bola Tinubu, a member of All Progressives Congress (APC), and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, a PDP member.

The PDP governors also described Fayose as an attack dog of the presidency, who merely sought to be noticed by Tinubu.

Reacting to Fayose’s criticism of Makinde, Director-General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, said, ‘’Ordinarily, the forum, like any sensible and focused group in Nigeria, would not join issues with characters like Fayose and confer them the dignity they do not deserve.

‘’Nevertheless, even though Governor Makinde has explained to Nigerians the subject of his parley with the president, it is exigent to respond to Fayose’s latest gaffe, in order to draw attention to his degenerative public demeanour and the demeaning impact that it is having on the image of Nigerian politics.

‘’For his attribution of partisan motives to Makinde’s meeting with the president, among other negative implications, portrays Tinubu as a desperate leader, whose sole objective for interacting with the governors of states in the country he presides upon is to consolidate his hold on power.”

The forum said, ‘’Fayose’s pathological tirade also suggests that the current leadership in Nigeria is only focused on political horse-trading and trade-offs, in exclusion of issues of governance and efforts towards addressing the nation’s development needs.

‘’The former Ekiti State governor is, indeed, proving to be more a liability, than an asset to the country’s body politic.”

The PDP governor alleged, “After several failed attempts to sell his services to the presidency, Fayose has turned into a self-appointed attack dog of the Villa, desperate for retainership and seeking an upgrade from his status as the flunkey of Nyesom Wike, whose position as a Minister of the Federal Republic restrains him from condescending to Fayose’s low level, even as he has severally, too.

‘’As a former governor and one-time Chairman of PDPGF, the forum regrets the degeneration in his conduct in Nigeria’s political arena and wish to call on his loved ones to seek professional attention for Fayose, who is exhibiting symptoms of an abnormal condition. Nigerians would, indeed, be deeply gratified to be rid of the ridicule that elements like him are drawing to the nation’s political character.”

Agbo stated, ‘’Nigeria’s democracy can be harmed by elements like Fayose, who only find relevance in an atmosphere of partisan hate and crises. The PDPGF, therefore, calls on the presidency to dissociate itself from unsolicited hounds like him for the sake of sanity and in order to ensure decency in the nation’s politics.’’