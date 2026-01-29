Opiah: Renewed Hope Ambassadors Not Opposition Within APC Structure

Amby Uneze in Owerri





The Imo State Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassador (RHA), Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, has clarified the organization remains a partner in progress and not an opposition within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While addressing a press briefing in Owerri, the State Capital, Opiah cleared the doubt among many Renewed Hope organs, adding that all of them are working towards the achievement of the same goal as long as their motives are to geared towards advocacy of President Bola Tinubu’s legacies for the betterment of the country.

Inaugurating the 21 Local Government Areas Coordinators of RHA, Opiah, a former Minister of State for Education reaffirmed their total loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “whose courage and reform-driven leadership are repositioning Nigeria for long-term growth, and to Governor Hope Uzodimma, whose development-focused governance continues to transform Imo State.”

According to him, “we are partners in progress. We complement the party’s mobilisation efforts and work within the broader framework of party unity, discipline and loyalty to leadership.”

He urged the members to sustain the message of Renewed Hope, not just as a slogan, but as a practical commitment to better living conditions, inclusive development and political stability for all the people.

He said, “This is also not a platform for personal political ambition. It is a service platform. Those who have been appointed were selected based on their experience, commitment to party ideals and capacity to mobilise people at the grassroots.

“I want to use this opportunity to charge all the newly inaugurated coordinators to see this assignment as a call to service. You must be accessible to your people. You must listen to their concerns. You must engage respectfully, even with those who disagree with us politically. Democracy thrives on persuasion, not intimidation.

“We must also guard against complacency. Elections are not won by past victories. They are won by continuous engagement, performance-based campaigns and consistent presence among the people. Our political opponents are active, and we must be more active, more organised and more responsive.

“Let me also emphasize that political advocacy must go hand in hand with peace and stability. Imo State has suffered in the past from insecurity and social tensions. Under the leadership of Governor Uzodimma, significant progress has been made in restoring peace and confidence. It is important to note that we celebrated a peaceful Christmas and new year in all the communities in Imo State, and we thank the government and security agencies.”