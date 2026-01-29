Oborevwori to New Delta Police Boss: Intensify Fight against Criminals, Illegal Firearms 

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday formally welcomed the new Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aina Olusola, with a charge to intensify the fight against all forms of criminality and criminal elements as well as bring to justice any person found to be illegally in possession of firearms.

He underscored the fact that maintenance of peace and order is of critical importance across the state, especially as the 2027 general election in the country draws near.

Oborevwori stated that the police and other security agencies should apprehend and duly prosecute anyone found in possession of firearms or attempting to disrupt peace in the state ahead of the 2027 general election in Nigeria.

The governor gave the marching orders when CP Adesola led his management team on a courtesy visit to Governor Oborevwori at the Government House Asaba.

Describing the employment of Mr. Adesola as head of the Delta State Police Command as “a homecoming”, the governor noted that the police chief was well acquainted with Delta State, having previously served in key operational positions within the command.

The relative peace being enjoyed across the state is a reflection of the collaboration between the police and other security agencies, he asserted, saying that the new commissioner has displayed experience, professionalism and deep understanding of the terrain.

Oborevwori said, “I am very happy that you are here because you know this terrain very well. You have served here before, and we saw your impact. For the few weeks you have been here as Commissioner of Police, Delta State has remained peaceful, and we are proud of your achievements.”

Reminiscing on the security situation before the 2023 election cycle, Oborevwori noted the open display of firearms by youths and criminals that was prevalent had been decisively checked.

A recurrence of such acts will no longer be tolerated in the state, he warned.

“Before now, people brandished firearms openly and caused fear. Since 2023, that has stopped, and it will never happen again in Delta State,” he assured.

He, however, thanked the senior officers of the command for their dedication and professionalism, singling out ACP Aliyu Shaba and the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), for their outstanding roles in tackling gun violence in hitherto volatile parts of the state.

As the state approaches another election cycle, Oborevwori charged the state police command to remain firm and proactive, stressing that anyone found in possession of firearms or attempting to breach the peace must face the full weight of the law.

“We will not tolerate insecurity in this state. Anyone caught with firearms or attempting to disrupt peace must be arrested and prosecuted,” he stressed.

The governor urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and useful information, describing security as a collective responsibility.

He said, “Peace gives room for development. Without peace, investors will not come. That is why Delta State remains open for business.”

Earlier, the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aina Adesola, thanked the governor for the warm reception and assured him of the command’s commitment to sustaining the atmosphere of peace and security across Delta State.

Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and other senior government functionaries joined the governor to welcome the new state commissioner of police.