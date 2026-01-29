NAF Probes Alleged Civilian Casualties During Air Interdiction in Niger

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports of alleged civilian casualties arising from an air interdiction operation conducted on Sunday, 25 January 2026, in Kurigi Village, Kontokoro District, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said a Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation (CHAI) team has been activated to carry out an immediate and comprehensive assessment of the incident.

Air Commodore Ejodame noted that the Air Force recognises the gravity of the reported loss of lives and injuries and expressed deep concern for all those affected.

He reaffirmed the protection of civilians and non-combatants remains a core principle guiding NAF operations.

According to him, the NAF has, over the past year, consistently implemented its Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMR-AP), integrating civilian protection considerations into every stage of operational planning and execution.

He added the initiative has been strengthened through enhanced training, refined procedures and additional safeguards aimed at minimising the risk of harm to innocent populations.

“In line with our commitment to accountability and transparency, the CHAI team will thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the operation,” the statement said. “Where lapses are identified, appropriate responsibility will be taken, corrective measures implemented and lessons applied to prevent a recurrence.”

The Air Force assured Nigerians of its determination to balance operational effectiveness with restraint and professionalism, while upholding the trust placed in it to safeguard lives as it continues to defend the nation.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) reiterated that all military operations across the country are conducted with strict adherence to the rules of engagement, international humanitarian law and respect for human rights.

Speaking on recent security operations, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in close collaboration with other security agencies, remain focused on intelligence-driven and joint operations aimed at dismantling terrorist, insurgent, bandit and other criminal networks threatening national peace and security.

Despite the increasingly complex and fluid security environment, Major General Onoja said the troops have continued to demonstrate resilience and resolve, recording notable successes through precision strikes, clearance operations and sustained patrols across multiple theatres.

“These coordinated efforts have led to the disruption of criminal networks, the recovery of arms and ammunition, the rescue of abducted victims and the gradual restoration of normalcy in several previously affected communities,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of public engagement, describing the media as strategic partners in national security efforts.

According to him, accurate, balanced and responsible reporting remains critical to countering misinformation, sustaining public confidence and supporting ongoing operations.

Major General Onoja urged continued professionalism and restraint in reportage, particularly on sensitive operational matters, while expressing appreciation to Nigerians for their steadfast support.

He added that the cooperation, trust and timely information provided by citizens remain vital to operational success, assuring that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to uphold their constitutional mandate to defend the country’s sovereignty and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens as operations continue nationwide.