Kwankwaso: Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, Will Face Consequences of Defecting to APC

• Says his exit shocking, painful, difficult to comprehend

•Commissioner awaiting directive from leader

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would face the consequences of his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso said this during an interview on BBC Hausa Service.

He said the governor’s exit from the party was shocking, painful, and difficult to comprehend, stressing that Yusuf and others who defected with him would, in time, come to regret their actions.

“What has happened is very disturbing. Leaving the party that worked tirelessly to build you and brought you to power is not something that can be easily explained,” Kwankwaso said.

He cautioned that political decisions carry lasting implications, warning pointedly that the full consequences of the defection were yet to unfold.

“They may think they have succeeded today, but time will reveal everything. Actions like this always have consequences,” he declared.

Kwankwaso noted that the manner of Yusuf’s departure had unsettled NNPP members and supporters across Kano State, describing the mood within the Kwankwasiyya political family as one of disbelief and betrayal.

According to him, several people had approached him since the defection, expressing doubts about how and why it happened, with some speculating that it might have been the outcome of a broader political arrangement.

“Many people have come to me saying they believe what happened was part of a deal — either between me and him, or between me and those around him. Even I, on many occasions, find it hard to believe that things unfolded the way they did,” he said.

He insisted, however, that no such agreement existed and maintained that time would ultimately expose the real motives and implications behind the political move.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Diaspora Matters, Alhaji Danladi AbdulHamid, has said he would remain in the cabinet of Governor Yussuf until when directed to quit by Kwankawaso, leader of the NNPP.

Danladi Abdulhamid, an indigine of Niger State, was introduced to Yusuf by Kwankawaso, leading to his appointment as Commissioner for Diaspora Matters.

“As for my portfolio as Commissioner for Diaspora, whether I am there or not I will continue to advise Abba because Kwankawaso introduced me to Abba unless and until Kwankawaso ask me to withdraw from Abbas cabinet I will remain

“I am really not happy about what happened. I still see it as a dream,” he said, adding that he had not been able to speak to the governor since his defection. “I have tried him three times, I will continue to try him.”