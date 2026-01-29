FG’s HOPE-GOV Programme Partners NGF to Catalyse Reforms in States’ Basic Education, Primary Healthcare

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





In a bid to support the implementation of governance reforms in the management of basic education and primary healthcare across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the federal government has engaged the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) through the World Bank–supported Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity Governance (HOPE-GOV) Programme.

The National Coordinator of the HOPE-GOV Programme, which is the brainchild of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Assad Hassan, who led members of the National Programme Coordination Unit on an advocacy visit to the NGF in Abuja, described the Forum as a critical platform for strengthening inter-governmental coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.

“It’s in the recognition of the pivotal role that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum plays on fostering inter-governmental coordination and collaboration that we are here to brief the secretariat and also to socialise the HOPE Governance Programme to seek strategic support as well as guidance and also to explore avenues for collaboration towards ensuring effective and successful implementation of the Program not just in the 36 States of the Federation but also in the FCT,” he said.

He applauded the NGF for its leadership in championing strategic interventions aimed at promoting governance, service delivery, and outcomes in the basic education and primary healthcare sectors in the country.

Hassan stated that the programme was designed to maximise the utilisation of federal and state funds at the facility level in the health and basic education sectors, while reinforcing transparency and monitoring of inter-governmental transfers and expenditure.

He stressed that the initiative would also enhance the execution of coordinated annual service delivery plans and improve accountability in health and basic education spending across all levels of government.

The HOPE-GOV Programme, he said, additionally aims to close staffing gaps in the education and health sectors by incentivising states to recruit, retain, and equitably deploy teachers and priority healthcare workers.

“We are also looking at improvement in human resources in the two sectors. We are talking about employment, retention and equitable posting of workers in the two sectors,” he stated.

According to Hassan, the $500 million Performance Incentive Programme was structured around three result areas.

These are increasing the availability and effectiveness of financing for basic education and primary healthcare service delivery; enhancing transparency and accountability in the financing of basic education and primary healthcare; and improving the recruitment, deployment, and performance management of basic education teachers and primary healthcare workers by federal, state, and local governments.

In his remarks, the World Bank Task Team Lead of the HOPE-GOV, Mr. Ikechukwu Nweje, emphasised that the programme provides a unique opportunity to build the capacity of civil servants across the states in order to sustain and drive the reform process in the two sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director-General of the NGF, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, expressed optimism that the HOPE-GOV Programme would mark a significant maturation of state governments’ reform journey by shifting the focus from merely publishing data to using data to improve outcomes, and translating fiscal transparency into tangible improvements in schools and primary healthcare facilities.

“Our role is to enable coordination, share practical solutions, and help states move from compliance to performance. As we move into full implementation, success will depend on early commitment and readiness at the state level.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum looks forward to working closely with the Federal Government, States, the World Bank, and

stakeholders to ensure that this program delivers on its promise,” he said.