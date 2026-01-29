Domain Name Adoption Grows by 10,047 Registrations, 5,816 Renewals in One Month

Emma Okonji

Nigeria’s .ng domain name adoption recorded a significant growth in December 2025, with an increase in fresh registrations and renewals, according to the latest statistics released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, the body responsible for managing Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD).

From the statistics, fresh .ng domain name registrations reached 10,047, while renewals of existing .ng domain names reached 5,816 in the December 2025.

The ccTLD .ng domain name is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace, which has the .ng at the suffix of every official email address that originates from Nigeria. In the United Kingdom, all official email addresses end with .co.uk. In United States of America, they end with .com, while in South Africa, the official email addresses end with .co.za.

A breakdown of the statistics released by NiRA, showed that fresh registration in the second level domain name category (.ng) reached 1,693, while fresh registration for the third level domain name category (com.ng, .org.ng) reached 8,354, totaling 10,047 new registrations. Also, fresh renewals in the second level domain name category reached 1,928, while fresh renewals for the third level domain name category reached 3,888, totaling 5,816 new renewals.

Commenting on the growth of .ng domain name adoption in Nigeria during his new year message, the President of NiRA, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said the surge in domain name adoption in Nigeria to over 10,000 new registrations in a single month, was a testament to the growing confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy. According to him, as businesses move into the new year, the .ng domain remains more than just an address, as it is also a symbol of Nigerian pride and a gateway to the global marketplace.

“As we begin another year of digital transformation in Nigeria, the latest domain report for December 2025 highlights a significant trend: Nigerians and local businesses are increasingly securing their online identities with the .ng domain.

The December figures reflect a robust commitment to the local internet ecosystem, showing that even as 2026 begins to unfold, the momentum for digital presence remains strong.

“The data for December reveals a healthy balance between new entrants into the digital space and existing users maintaining their online presence. A total of 10,047 new domains were registered during the month, showcasing a strong “new year, new goals” mindset among entrepreneurs and organizations. A total of 5,816 domains were renewed, indicating that established brands continue to see the value and trust associated with the .ng extension. The report therefore highlights a clear preference in how different segments of the market choose to identify themselves online,” Akinsanya said.

Giving details about the popularity of third level domains, Akinsanya explained that the third level domains such as .com.ng or .org.ng, would continue to be the primary driver of growth for small businesses, a trend, according to him, suggests that startups, SMEs, and individuals find these extensions highly accessible and effective for establishing a localised digital footprint.

“While third level domains lead in volume, the second level domains such as direct .ng show a high level of stickiness. Interestingly, renewals for 2nd level domains exceeded new registrations for the month of December 2025, suggesting that corporate entities and premium brands prioritize, retaining these high-value digital assets,” Akinsanya further said.

According to him, while generic domains like .com and .net remain popular, they are increasingly saturated and costly. Businesses are now choosing local domain extensions that better reflect identity, purpose, and location, making domains more meaningful and brand-aligned

He however said the country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs) would continue to gain relevance as trusted signals of local presence and credibility, adding that businesses targeting national or regional markets increasingly prefer ccTLDs to connect more authentically with their audiences.