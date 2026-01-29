CD Congratulates CDHR on Successful National Convention, Re-election of Debo Adeniran

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has congratulated the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) on the successful conclusion of its National Convention and the re-election of Comrade Debo Adeniran as its National President.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary of the Campaign for Democracy, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, the pro-democracy group described the convention as a landmark event that reaffirmed the enduring relevance of CDHR in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

According to the statement, CDHR occupies a historic and indelible position in the struggle against military dictatorship and the relentless fight for the enthronement and deepening of democratic governance in Nigeria.

The CD noted that over the decades, CDHR has remained consistent, principled, and courageous in defending civil liberties, promoting human rights, and holding successive governments accountable to the people.

The Campaign for Democracy particularly commended the re-election of Comrade Debo Adeniran, describing it as a well-deserved vote of confidence in his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and lifelong dedication to the struggle for democracy, rule of law, and good governance in Nigeria.

The statement praised Adeniran as one of the leading voices of conscience within Nigeria’s civil society space, whose consistency and courage have continued to inspire younger generations of activists.

“Comrade Debo Adeniran has over the years demonstrated uncommon commitment to the ideals of democracy and people-centered governance. His leadership at CDHR has strengthened advocacy for accountability, transparency, and social justice, even in the face of repression and shrinking civic space,” the statement read.

The Campaign for Democracy also used the occasion to call on civil society organizations across Nigeria to close ranks, strengthen collaboration, and rise above sectional interests in order to confront the growing challenges facing the nation’s democracy.

CD emphasized that only a united and principled civil society, working alongside patriotic Nigerians, can effectively advocate for reforms, defend democratic institutions, and advance the collective aspirations of the people.

The statement concluded by reaffirming CD’s solidarity with CDHR and its leadership, expressing confidence that the organization will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping a more just, democratic, and prosperous Nigeria.