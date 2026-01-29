ADC Announces Setting Up 50-Member Wise Men, Women Policy, Manifesto C’ttee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has announced the constitution of its 50-member Wise Men, Women Policy and Manifesto Committee, following the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The committee was approved by the National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, in line with the party’s commitment to building a credible, people-centred, and forward-looking policy framework for national governance.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the Policy and Manifesto Committee brought together a distinguished group of Nigerians drawn from diverse backgrounds.

They included former public office holders, academics, technocrats, policy experts, civil society leaders, and professionals. Collectively, they represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.

The committee would be chaired by a former governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, with Professor Pat Utomi serving as Deputy Chairman, while Salihu Lukman, would serve as secretary.

According to the party, the committee was tasked with articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that would reflect the aspirations of Nigerians and position the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal. The formal inauguration of the committee has been scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.