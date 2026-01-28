UBA Unveils Fully Digital, Secure, Instant Account Opening Platform

Nume Ekeghe

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Africa’s Global Bank has launched a simplified instant account opening digital platform designed to make banking faster, more accessible, and truly borderless for customers across Africa and in the diaspora.

The new platform, the bank said in a statement, enables prospective customers to begin and complete their account opening journey fully online, eliminating the traditional barriers of paperwork and initial branch visits.

“With this innovation, UBA continues to strengthen its leadership in digital banking and financial inclusion across the continent. Through the new platform, customers can start their onboarding journey via the web by simply selecting their preferred language and country. The process is accessible on computers, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly experience across devices,” the statement reads.

The platform, it added, supports both Naira and Diaspora account openings, offering multi-language options that reflect UBA’s diverse customer base and pan-African footprint.

“In line with UBA’s commitment to global best practices, the Instant Account Opening platform is fully aligned with applicable privacy and data protection regulations, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This ensures strong data privacy, enhanced customer confidence, and a robust legal framework for international and diaspora customers,” it said.

Group Head,Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, noted that with this launch, UBA reinforces its mission to leverage technology to democratize access to financial services, combining convenience, compliance, speed, and accessibility in one seamless platform.

“At UBA, we are committed to redefining the customer experience through innovation and simplicity. Our new Instant Account Opening platform reflects this commitment by removing traditional barriers and making it easy for anyone — whether on the continent or in the diaspora — to open an account in minutes. This fully digital solution underscores our belief that banking should be accessible, secure, and truly borderless,” Shamsideen said

Group Head, Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, said: “We understand that today’s customers expect speed, convenience, and compliance without compromise. With this platform, we have blended industry-leading digital onboarding with robust privacy and regulatory standards, ensuring that our retail customers enjoy a seamless account opening experience that matches global best practices.”