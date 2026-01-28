Nosak Group Appoints Omogiade Group Executive Director, Obi MD of Distilleries Company

The board and management of Nosak Group have announced the appointment of Mr. Osaro Monday Omogiade as Group Executive Director, Starch and Derivative Sector, and Ms. Ogugua Christiana Obi as Acting Managing Director of Nosak Distilleries Limited.

The group in a statement, explained that Omogiade, who served as Managing Director of Nosak Distilleries Limited from February 2019 to January 2026, brings over two decades of experience in process engineering and manufacturing operations.

He is an alumnus of Business School Netherlands, Nigeria (BSNN)and Lagos Business School, with academic credentials including a degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s in Process Engineering from the University of Lagos.

A member of the Nigeria Institute of Production and Operations Management, Omogiade has held leadership roles across production, research and development, and project management.

“In his new role, he will spearhead the expansion of Nosak Group’s starch and derivative operations, driving growth in the ethanol market across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“Joining Nosak Distilleries in 2001 as a Production Officer, Mr. Omogiade rose through the ranks, serving as Project and Business Development Manager in Ghana, Assistant General Manager, and General Manager before his appointment as Managing Director in 2019,” the statement added.

For Obi, it explained that prior to her new role, she served as Head of Quality Control and Assurance.

She will lead the company’s growth strategies, focusing on production efficiency and market penetration across West Africa.

Ms. Obi holds a B.Sc. in Food Science & Technology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s in Process Engineering from the University of Lagos.

She is an alumna of the Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme (SMP) and a certified ISO QMS Auditor. Since joining Nosak Distilleries in 2003 as a Laboratory Technologist, she has advanced through key positions, including Acting Quality Control Manager and Assistant General Manager.

Notably, she secured the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for the organisation.

Speaking on the appointments, the Group Managing Director of Nosak Group, Mr. Thomas Oloriegbe said: “These appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening leadership within the Group and driving sustainable growth.

“Mr. Omogiade has demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise over the years, and we are confident he will lead the starch and derivative sector to new heights. Likewise, Ms Obi’s proven track record in quality assurance and operational excellence positions her to steer Nosak Distilleries toward greater innovation and market expansion.

“These appointments reaffirm Nosak Group’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the manufacturing sector.”