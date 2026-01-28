League Group Phase Final Match-day Drama Live on SuperSport

The final match-day of the UEFA Champions League League group phase will hold across several centres today with qualification and seeding still undecided.

Some of Europe’s leading clubs face must-win fixtures to secure direct passage or play-off places to the Round of 16. All matches will kick off at 9:00 p.m. live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

PSG will host Newcastle United in one of the night’s most decisive fixtures, with both sides level on 13 points inside the top eight. Newcastle arrive in strong form after a convincing win over PSV, while PSG will look to recover from defeat in Lisbon. A loss could see either side fall into the play-off places. The match will air on SS Football (DStv Ch. 205, GOtv Ch. 61).

Chelsea travel to Napoli knowing victory guarantees their place in the Round of 16. Chelsea currently sit eighth and have shown renewed confidence under Liam Rosenior, while Napoli, positioned outside the qualification places, must win to keep their campaign alive. Coverage is live on SS Football Plus HD (DStv Ch. 202).

Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen and his Turkish side, Galatasaray will chase playoffs consolidation to Etihad against Man City. A win or draw is good enough to see Osimhen and his teammates amongst the 16 teams to battle to reach the knockout.

For City, they will be under pressure after slipping out of the top eight following defeat in Norway. Pep Guardiola’s side need a strong response against Galatasaray to revive their automatic qualification hopes, while the visitors remain difficult to break down. The match will be shown on SS Variety (DStv Ch. 210).

Barcelona face Copenhagen needing three points and favourable results elsewhere to climb into the top eight. After an impressive away win in Prague, Hansi Flick’s side will expect to deliver at home against a Copenhagen team fighting to stay alive in the competition. Live coverage is on SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66).

Real Madrid travel to Benfica in a clash with contrasting objectives. Madrid are chasing top seeding after a dominant win over Monaco, while Benfica must win to avoid elimination. The fixture airs on SS La Liga (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62).

Tottenham visit Eintracht Frankfurt aiming to finish high in the league standings. Frankfurt are already eliminated, while Spurs could climb as high as third with a win. Coverage is live on SS Africa 1 (DStv Ch. 207, GOtv Ch. 63).

Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan meet in Germany with play-off seeding at stake. The match will air on SS GrandStand (DStv Ch. 201). Both sides are positioned to advance but will be keen to finish between ninth and 16th to secure a home second leg in February.

TODAY (UCL)

Ajax v Olympiacos

Arsenal v K’Almty

Bilbao v Sporting

Atletico v Bodo/Glimt

Barcelona v Copenhagen

Leverkusen v Villarreal

Benfica v R’Madrid

Brugge v Marseille

Dortmund v Inter

Frankfurt v Tottenham

Liverpool v Qarabag

Man City v Galatasaray

Monaco v Juventus

Napoli v Chelsea

Pafos v Sl’Prague

PSG v Newcastle

PSV v Bayern Munich

Royale USG v Atalanta