JMG Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria’s Clean Energy Transition

As Nigeria grapples with rising energy costs, grid instability and the urgent need to decarbonise its economy, JMG Limited has reiterated that clean energy is no longer a distant aspiration but an economic imperative. This position was strongly canvassed in Lagos during activities marking the International Day of Clean Energy, where senior executives of the company outlined how renewable energy solutions are already delivering measurable technical, commercial and environmental benefits across the country.

Chief Commercial Officer of JMG Limited, Mr. Rabih Jammal, said the shift to clean energy has become unavoidable for Nigeria, not only from an environmental standpoint but also as a strategy to enhance competitiveness and reduce operating costs for businesses and public institutions. According to him, clean energy solutions are now technically viable, commercially attractive and financially sustainable, making them a practical response to Nigeria’s power challenges.

“Clean energy today is working technically, commercially and financially. It is reducing power costs, enabling communities and enhancing competitiveness. As more countries move toward sustainability, clean energy has become an economic imperative for Nigeria,” Jammal said. He described the International Day of Clean Energy as a timely reminder of the need to accelerate the transition, while reinforcing JMG’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy transformation through investments in technology, partnerships, people and knowledge.

Jammal noted that JMG has moved beyond advocacy to deployment, having replicated clean energy solutions across several commercial and administrative spaces. He cited installations at the Anambra State Government House, NIPCO fuel stations, Rack Centre and other facilities as evidence of the company’s expanding footprint in the renewable energy ecosystem.

Providing technical insight into JMG’s clean energy architecture, Product Manager at JMG Limited, Mr. Raymond Nwose, explained the scale and sophistication of the solar hybrid system powering the company’s head office. He said the facility is equipped with three 50-kilowatt high-voltage hybrid inverters operating in parallel, supported by three battery racks containing a total of 36 high-voltage lithium battery modules of 5.12 kilowatt-hours each, delivering 184 kilowatt-hours of storage capacity.

On the generation side, Nwose disclosed that the rooftop solar installation comprises 200 units of 575-watt panels and an additional 60 units of 40-watt panels, producing a combined 153 kilowatt-peak of solar power. “All the loads in this facility are being powered by this solar system, and it has helped us reduce our energy costs to the barest minimum,” he said.

He explained that JMG operates across six strategic business divisions, including conventional power generation, renewable power, electrical infrastructure, HVAC systems, elevators and escalators, and air compressors. These operations, he added, are underpinned by the company’s ISO certifications in quality management (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001) and occupational health and safety (ISO 45001), reinforcing its commitment to excellence, safety and environmental responsibility.

According to Nwose, the mission of JMG Solar, a key division of the group, is to provide uninterrupted, clean and intelligently managed energy that lowers operating costs while improving efficiency. “We don’t just provide power; we put the power in the hands of our customers to cut and control their costs,” he said, stressing that affordability is as critical as reliability.

He aligned JMG’s strategy with the global context, noting that the United Nations’ designation of January 26 as the International Day of Clean Energy underscores the urgency of accelerating access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy worldwide. “For us at JMG, clean energy is not a future aspiration; it is a present commitment,” Nwose said.

Highlighting some of JMG’s flagship deployments, he said the company installed a 250-kilowatt hybrid inverter system with 220 kilowatt-peak solar capacity and a 2.4 megawatt-hour battery bank at a mining site in Ebonyi State, offsetting an estimated 125 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. At Ketu Primary Health Centre in Lagos, JMG delivered a 10-kilowatt solar solution to power critical medical equipment as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Other projects include a 125-kilowatt average solar system for Northern Engineering, capable of offsetting nearly 48 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and multiple solar deployments at NIPCO filling stations, including the Lakowe station in Ibeju-Lekki, where diesel usage has reportedly dropped to zero. At the Anambra State Government House, JMG installed a 400-kilowatt hybrid system with over 400 kilowatt-peak solar capacity, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 228 tonnes annually.

At its Lagos head office, Nwose said JMG initially deployed a 100-kilowatt system, which was later upgraded to 150 kilowatts as energy demand increased, demonstrating the scalability of its solutions. The installation now offsets about 71 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. “We don’t just preach; we practice what we preach,” he said.

JMG’s solutions are supported by partnerships with tier-one original equipment manufacturers, including LONGi Solar and DEYE, offering high-efficiency panels, smart hybrid inverters with automatic generator start capabilities, remote monitoring and extended warranties of up to 10 years on lithium batteries. The company also provides 24/7 after-sales support and nationwide maintenance coverage through certified engineers.

