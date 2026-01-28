ADC NWC, BoT Warn Coalition Members Against Alleged Alteration of Constitution

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have expressed concern over alleged attempts by some coalition members to alter the party’s constitution ahead of their formally defection into the party.

The party warned that such actions were unacceptable and capable of causing confusion and disaffection among members.

This was contained in a joint communiqué by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Rufus Akanmi, at the end of a joint session of the NWC and BoT, citing Article 8 of the ADC constitution, which outlined the process for joining the party.

Akanmi expressed appreciation to party members and stakeholders for their understanding and continued support during the period.

He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party noted with concern attempts by certain coalition members to alter the party’s constitution prior to joining.

“The party views such actions as unacceptable and warns against any efforts that may cause confusion or disaffection among members.

“The NWC and BOT cites Article 8 of its constitution, which outlines the process for joining the party, requiring membership ‘applications to be processed through the Ward Executive where the applicant resides, with endorsement from the Ward Chairman’.

“Attempts to undermine this process contravene Article 8 (1&2)of the party’s constitution. We also reference Article 9 (4)to coalition members, which stipulates that ‘to be eligible for national or zonal office, a member must have been a member for at least two years and be up-to-date with membership dues.

“We interpret the establishment of a constitutional review committee by the coalition members as an attempt to hijacked the party and warns against such actions.”

The party leadership advised individuals interested in contesting the 2027 general election on the ADC platform to liaise with the legitimate party leadership in their respective wards, local governments, and states.

He urged aspirants to disregard any transition committees established by coalition members or illegitimate leaders and to seek guidance from the existing party structures at various levels.

Akanmi added that, “In a related development, the NWC and BoT announced the postponement of the party’s Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses. According to the communiqué, the decision was taken due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the party’s control.

“The party apologised for any inconvenience the postponement may cause and assured members and stakeholders that new dates would be announced in due course through official ADC channels.”