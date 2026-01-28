AbdulRazaq: Tinubu’s  Good Governance, Reforms Attracting  Govs, Others  into APC

• Kwara leads APC e-registration in N’Central

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for championing good governance and economic reforms that have continued to attract governors and other Nigerians as new entrants into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin, the state capital, when he received the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in North Central, Alhaji Muazu Bawa, on a working visit to the state.

Bawa’s visit formed a part of his tour of the North Central States to monitor the ongoing e-registration of the party’s membership.

The governor, who said the state has recorded significant success in the exercise, promised that the party would not rest on its oars to rev up the number of new registrants in the coming days.

AbdulRazaq applauded Tinubu for his commitment to the party and for championing good governance and economic reforms, which he said served as attractions to new entrants into the party.

He commended the national leaders of the APC for their support and the state executives of the party for their commitment to achieving the target.

“Let me once again welcome the National Vice Chairman for Northern Central to Kwara. You lead us in the zone. What we have achieved so far is due to your effort as well; it was a collective effort.

“I also thank the state APC Chairman and members of the state working committee for doing a good job. With 227,000 already registered, we still have more to do and we will achieve more, in spite of network issues.”

He, however, aligned himself with calls on the national leadership of APC for an extension of the window within which people can register.

Bawa, while speaking, commended the governor and party officials in the state for their commitment and the success recorded so far, adding that Kwara currently has the highest number of registrants in the ongoing exercise.

“Your Excellency, today, I am in Ilorin to pay you a courtesy call as part of the activities to monitor the electronic registration of our great party, APC. The essence of the visit is also to interact with the state executive of the party and discuss a way forward.

“I have received and gone through the report and I am overwhelmed. And the reason for this wonderful outing is because of the seriousness and good governance in the state.

“So far, I have gone to Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Niger and today I am here in Kwara State. But, to be honest, this is the best of all. Kwara is leading.

“I believe if you are given additional one week, you will surpass the target you set for yourself. On behalf of the National Chairman, I thank Your Excellency for this wonderful outing,” he said.