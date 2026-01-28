2027: Kano Governor’s Defection His Best Political Move So Far, Says North-west APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-west described the recent defection of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State from New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to APC as “his best political move since his foray into politics”.

APC National Vice Chairman, Hon. Garba Muhammad, in a statement, said with his defection to the party, the governor had demonstrated his unwavering commitment to progressive politics, which had since gained momentum nationwide.

Muhammad stated, “We wholeheartedly welcome Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf into the APC family. His decision to align with the progressives is a testament to the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“By aligning with the APC, Governor Yusuf has indeed taken a bold step in his political career, bringing on board thousands of his supporters and loyalists to our fold. We in the North West APC and indeed the entirety of the progressive family are genuinely pleased to have him among us.

“Today, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has abandoned opposition and joined the mainstream politics — a patriotic decision that will positively shape his leadership politics and bring more development to Kano State.”

Muhammed stressed that the governor’s decision had once again brought Kano into the map of progressive politics that it had been known for in decades.

He said with the transformation and innovative leadership of the APC administration at the centre, it was only natural that every well-meaning leader at the sub-national would want to be on board and identify with such development.

Muhammed stressed that no wonder it had been a period of harvests for APC, with the defections of many hitherto known opposition governors, federal and state legislators, political heavyweights and chieftains, among others, into the ruling party.

He said the ruling party would continue to welcome every patriotic politician into its family of progressives.

“We will continue to wax stronger as we approach the 2027 general election. For us in the APC, we welcome everyone on board,” he added.