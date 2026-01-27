Police Bust Kidnapping Gangs in Edo, Arrest 12

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Edo state police command yesterday said that its operatives in an intensive intelligence-driven operation arrested four suspected kidnappers in Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

According to the state police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, the arrested suspects during the operation included: Mohammed Lawal, aged 62 years; Ashiru Ibrahim, aged 35 years; Abubakar Umoru, aged 30 years and Umoru Ali aged 35 years. She noted that other accomplices escaped into the forest with arms.

Ikoedem explained that the operation on Sunday, January 25, 2026, a coordinated drone-assisted bush-combing operation led by CSP Solomon Oseghale was carried out at the Era/Idoha forest axis in Ekpoma involving police tactical units, the drone department, Edo State Security Corps, hunters, and vigilante groups.

Items recovered from the suspects, she said, included two locally fabricated dane guns and four mobile phones. The suspects will be arraigned accordingly on the completion of investigations, the police added.

In other operations carried out over the weekend as part of efforts to suppress criminal activities and strengthen public safety, the spokesperson said operatives of the command, led by CSP Sunday Ehimare, in collaboration with hunters and vigilante groups, conducted a bush-combing exercise along the Benin–Lagos Expressway near Ohosu.

She noted that this followed credible intelligence that suspected hoodlums had converged in the forest to carry out criminal activities. “Upon sighting the security operatives, the suspects opened fire on the team. The police operatives responded with superior firepower, which forced the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

“In the process, one of the fleeing suspects abandoned an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, which was recovered by the operatives,” she noted. She disclosed that bush-combing operations in the axis are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent any regrouping.

In another operation in Okpella, a 58-year-old farmer, Monday Adero, aged 58 years, of Iddo Quarters, who was kidnapped while on his way to his farm on January 22, 2026, the police said, was successfully rescued through a coordinated operation involving vigilantes and hunters working in collaboration with the police.

“During the rescue operation in the forest at the Uluoke axis, the kidnappers engaged the rescuing team in a gun duel. The superior response of the security operatives forced the suspects to flee, during which one of the kidnappers sustained a gunshot injury.

“ The victim was safely rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment. Acting on intelligence and medical tracking, the injured suspect was subsequently traced, identified as Gehi Ibrahim, aged 24 years, and arrested. He is currently in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

“On the night of January 23, 2026, three persons were kidnapped from their residence at Dr. Akerenobo Quarters, Emaudo, Ekpoma. Upon receipt of the distress call, operatives of the Command mobilised in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Edo State Security Corps, hunters, and other security partners led by the Area Commander Ekpoma, ACP Ibrahim Aliyu.

“The victims Odion Isideh, Mrs Isideh and Mercy Isideh were successfully rescued unhurt after intensive bush operations which led to the suspects taking to flight. Victims have been reunited with their families while efforts are in top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” the police stressed.

In another intelligence-led operation at Idoha Pipeline Community in Esan West Local Government Area, by the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma, a suspected kidnapper by name Rabiu Mohammed Bello, aged 31 years, was arrested following reports of suspected armed herders sighted in the community.

“ Other suspects fled the scene with their livestock and weapons. The suspect is currently undergoing investigation and will be arraigned, after discreet investigation in court of competent jurisdiction,” the police said.