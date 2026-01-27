Nigeria Leads in Advanced Healthcare as First Female Robotic Surgery Performed in West Africa

Mary Nnah





Nigeria’s medical landscape got a major boost as The Prostate Clinic (TPC) in Lagos made history by successfully performing the country’s first robotic gynaecological surgery on a woman in West Africa.

The surgery was performed on a 30-year-old woman who had been experiencing severe pain and discomfort due to an ovarian tumour.

Speaking to journalists recently in Lagos, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, Consultant Robotic Surgeon and Medical Director of TPC, who led the team of experts in performing the surgery, noted, “Following our tradition of leading innovation in Nigeria and West Africa, we introduced the first surgical robot in the sub-region last year.

“Today, we are proud to extend that innovation to women’s surgeries. This young woman has an ovarian tumour that has caused pain and disrupted her life. With robotic surgery, we removed two big tumours. She will go home today and return to work tomorrow.”

The procedure was carried out at no cost to the patient as part of TPC’s corporate social responsibility. Prof. Ekwueme explained the unquantified economic losses from prolonged illness far outweigh the cost of advanced surgical care.

“Within six hours, once vital signs are stable, the patient can eat and go home. Recovery is fast, blood loss is minimal, and vital functions are preserved”, he said, describing the procedure as a game-changer for women suffering from gynaecological conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian tumours, and selected ectopic pregnancies.

The surgery is a significant milestone for TPC, which has been at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria and West Africa. Prof.

Ekwueme disclosed that TPC has partnered the Imo State Government to establish a robotic surgery centre, which is expected to drive innovation, research, and curb medical tourism.

“This revolution has just started. With the right partnerships and vision, Nigeria can become a hub for advanced medical care, training, and research”, Prof. Ekwueme said.

“The government has a role to play. And when the work and the vision are there, I think that Nigerian citizens will be the better for it”, he added.

The partnership between TPC and Imo State Government is expected to bring numerous benefits to the state, including access to advanced medical care, training, and research opportunities.

The robotic surgery centre is already under construction, and Prof. Ekwueme expressed optimism that it will become a reality soon.

Prof. Yusuf Oshodi, a Consultant Gynaecologist at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), who was part of the surgical team, noted that “The tumour is benign, and the precision of robotic surgery allows us to remove only the affected tissue without compromising her fertility. She will be free from the pain she has endured for six months, without damage to surrounding structures.”

Prof. Oshodi also highlighted the prevalence of fibroids among Nigerian women, particularly those of Igbo descent. “About 7 out of 10 women of the Igbo tribe have fibroid, but the beauty is that between 10 and 20% of those who have it are the ones with symptoms.

“The challenge with our women is that they don’t usually report anything in the hospital, so by the time they report, complications would have set in.”

Mr. Olaolu Aladade, a UK-based Consultant Gynaecologist, also part of the team, said, “The benefits of robotic and minimally invasive surgery far outweigh those of open procedures. With open surgery, you have more complications, a longer recovery, and potential reproductive issues.

“With robotic surgery, patients recover faster, return to work sooner, and enjoy better psychological and economic outcomes.”

As the medical community continues to celebrate this achievement, women in Nigeria and beyond are looking forward to benefiting from this advanced medical technology.

The success of this surgery is proof of the potential of Nigerian medical professionals and the need for continued investment in healthcare infrastructure.