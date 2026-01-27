All Set for Mutfwang’s Reception in APC

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Central Planning Committee for the formal reception of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, into All Progressives Congress (APC) announced that preparations had been concluded ahead of the ceremony today at Jos Polo Field.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Jos, the committee chairman, Hon. Ahmed Wase, said national attention had shifted to Plateau State as political stakeholders awaited a “historic and symbolic realignment” in the state’s political landscape.

Mutfwang, who resigned from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on December 29, 2025, formally aligned with APC on January 2, 2026.

The move was interpreted by many political observers as a major shift capable of reshaping Plateau’s political direction.

Wase stated that the governor’s decision was welcomed by supporters across political divides. He said it reflected a growing desire for unity, stability, and collaborative governance in the state.

According to him, the political transition is already creating an enabling environment for infrastructural development, economic growth, improved security, and increased social investment.

Wase described Mutfwang as a leader “widely acknowledged for his calm disposition, consultative style, and commitment to public good,” adding that his over two years in office have earned him respect across party lines.

The reception committee chairman disclosed that Vice President Kashim Shettima was expected to lead top APC leaders to receive the governor formally.

Other dignitaries expected included APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; members of the National Working Committee (NWC), federal and state lawmakers, governors, and traditional rulers.