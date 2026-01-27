2027: I Don’t Know My Successor, Gov. Zulum Declares

· Unveils Rayyan MFB

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said he does not know who will succeed him at the expiration of his tenure in May 2027.

The Governor reiterated that his administration was focused on strengthening security and providing needed development to the people.

A statement quoted him as having made these remarks on Sunday evening, during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting convened in Maiduguri.

Addressing party leaders, elected officials, and members, Zulum reiterated his stand for a fair, transparent, and just process in the election of party officials during the forthcoming congresses.

He emphasised that the integrity of the process was paramount for the party’s unity and future success.

The Governor strongly advocated a fresh set of individuals to occupy the various party positions.

He urged stakeholders to allow new faces to emerge through a democratic process, thereby strengthening the party’s grassroots structure and inclusivity.

Zulum also dismissed speculation about his influence on the party’s future ticket. He reaffirmed that he had not anointed any candidate for the upcoming party positions or for any elective position.

“I have no candidate for any position, and I do not know who will succeed me. I have entrusted the choice of leaders to Almighty Allah, in accordance with the democratic will of the party members and the people of Borno State,” he said.

The Governor set up two committees to scale up the APC e-registration and reconciliation among party members.

The 10-man committee would be headed by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, and will include members drawn from the state’s 3 senatorial districts.

The meeting was attended by the Acting governor, Umar Usman Kadafur; the former governor of Borno State, Maina Ma’aji Lawan; APC Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, State APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba and three former deputy governors, including Ali Abubakar Jatau, Adamu Shettim Dibal and Usman Mamman Durkwa.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan and 10 members of the House of Representatives, including Dr Midala Balami, who announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), were in attendance.

The speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan; the Deputy Speaker, Engr. Abdullahi Askira and 25 other members also graced the occasion.

Others in attendance included former Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai, Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio and senior government and party officials.

Meanwhile, Zulum, has unveiled Rayyan Microfinance Bank, headquartered in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Rayyan Bank is an Ethical Compliant Digital Bank that offers non-interest financing. With a commitment to ethical compliance practices, the bank also provides a comprehensive range of banking solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Maiduguri, Zulum emphasised that the bank remains a critical tool for building resilience and fostering self-reliance among the people of Borno.

He highlighted its role in providing the financial backbone communities need to rebuild livelihoods affected by years of insurgency.

“Microfinance banks are crucial for driving financial inclusion, reducing poverty and promoting economic growth through providing accessible financial services to such as small loans, savings accounts and insurance amongst others to low income individuals who don’t have access to traditional banking systems in Nigeria,” Zulum said.

He added, “I want to commend the vision and tenacity of the chairman and members of this very important bank, I also want to assure you that the government, under my leadership, will partner with you to promote the ideals of the non-interest banking system which is very important to our economy.”

Demonstrating Borno State government’s confidence in the new institution, Zulum directed the State Ministry of Finance to open an account with Rayyan Microfinance Bank.

Following the unveiling, the Governor formally presented the bank to the public, urging residents, cooperatives, and business owners to utilise its services to grow their businesses, support local enterprises, and contribute to the state’s economic resurgence.

The event featured keynote addresses and lectures by academics, regulatory agencies, religious scholars, and other stakeholders, highlighting the potential of non-interest banking to promote ethical investments and foster inclusive economic growth.