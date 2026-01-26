UNIOSUN Alumna Emerges Only Nigerian among 100 Scientists Honoured by UNESCO

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has recorded another landmark achievement in its quest to produce globally competitive graduates, following the international recognition of one of its alumnae, Dr. Temitope Adeniyi, who recently emerged as the only Nigerian among 100 scientists honoured by UNESCO.

Dr. Adeniyi’s achievement was highlighted on “Why She Emerged as Only Nigerian Among 100 Scientists Honoured by UNESCO – US-Based Scientist.”

The recognition has continued to attract national and international attention, further underscoring the quality of academic training and intellectual foundation provided by Osun State University.

A statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ademola Adesoji, confirmed the celebrated scientist, formerly known as Temitope Bolaji ODEYOMI before marriage is an alumna of Osun State University and a proud member of its Alumni Association.

She graduated from the University in 2015 with a Second-Class Upper Division, a feat that reflected her academic excellence and discipline early in her career.

Dr. Adeniyi was trained in the Department of Physics with Electronics, where her undergraduate project was supervised by Professor Olusegun Alabi, a distinguished scholar in the Department.

Her strong academic grounding at UNIOSUN laid the foundation for her subsequent professional and research journey, which has now culminated in global recognition by UNESCO for her contributions to science.

Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the honour as a strong affirmation of the university’s commitment to producing graduates who are not only academically sound but also capable of competing and excelling on the global stage.

“This achievement is a testament to the quality of teaching, mentorship, and research culture at Osun State University,” the statement noted. “Dr. Adeniyi’s success reflects the University’s vision of nurturing globally relevant graduates who contribute meaningfully to knowledge advancement, innovation, and societal development.”

The university further noted that Dr. Adeniyi’s journey from an undergraduate student at UNIOSUN to a United States–based scientist honoured by UNESCO, serves as a source of inspiration to current students and a clear validation of the institution’s academic philosophy.

Osun State University congratulates Dr. Temitope Adeniyi on this well-deserved honour and celebrates her as a worthy ambassador of the University.

The institution reiterates its resolve to continue providing a conducive academic environment that produces graduates equipped to excel both locally and internationally.