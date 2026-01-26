Gov Adeleke Slams Oyebamiji’s Economic Blueprint

– Says it seeks to reverse current gains and impoverishes Osun People

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has condemned the recently released economic blueprint of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Muniru Bola Oyebamiji, describing it as “capital flight oriented, old-school thinking and behind current socio-economic advances under the current administration.

In a statement issued on Sunday at Osogbo, signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, Adeleke noted that a review of Mr. Oyebamiji‘s economic plans confirms that his ideas are outdated, in conflict with progressive ideals he professes and a condemnable attempt to reverse the economic boom currently being enjoyed by Osun people.

He declared that, “Mr. Oyebamiji by his own admission seeks to return Osun to the old era of capital flight to Lagos and suppressive tax regime to reimpose extreme poverty on Osun people.

“The Adeleke’s economic blueprint is focused on local content for citizens’ empowerment, grassroots and artisans’ financial inclusion, bridging infra deficit to fast-track economic growth, widening tax base with reduced tax rates, integrated easing of business environment to attract investment, agro-industrialisation through revived economic and free trade zones, mining sector reforms to diversify state economy among others. The current plan is people-based in conception and people -focused in implementation.

“The Adeleke economic plan currently being implemented has empowered grassroots economy through artisan and cooperative financing of almost four billion naira; enhanced local businesses through strict implementation of the local content policy in procurement and workforce management; reinvigorated Osun Digital Economy hub to tap into multi-billion dollar global industry; increased Internally generated revenue through tax harmonization and digitisation; and relaunched industrialisation through revival of Osun free trade zones; reduced state debt stock through sustainable debt management.

“It also revived agro-mechanisation and cocoa revolution; re – engineered partnership for growth with Osun businesses through Osun State Chamber of Commerce; and deepen investment drive through strong public private partnership among others.

“Mr. Oyebamiji’s plan is imbecilic and deficient in depth and orientation. It regurgitated and copied policies already under implementation by the current government in the area of tax reforms, industrialisation, revenue digitisation and management, innovative investment drive, public private partnership, agro – industrial revolution.

“The AMBO plan is a recipe for economic retrogression, disempowerment of the local economy through abandonment of vital local content policy, reversal of current policy of Osun money serving Osun economy and residents.

“Osun economy is already on a sustainable growth trajectory. Power generation, transmission and distribution is critical to economic growth and development.

“Governor Adeleke has already signed into law the state electricity bill to regulate generation and distribution of electricity. An implementation process is underway. Mr Oyebamiji has no clue in such an arena. The digital economy is a global multi-billion-dollar industry.

“Governor Adeleke has primed Osun as a digital hub to tap into the sector through a series of ICT and digital legislation now under implementation. Again, Mr. Oyebamiji is oblivious of this new global trend.

“It is particularly shocking and insulting to Osun people to read of the fresh intention by Mr. Oyebamiji to tie Osun economy to Lagos through capital flight of the old.

“While South West inter-state collaboration under Oodua framework is already ongoing, the idea of Lagos corridor from Mr. Oyebamiji is a direct intention to kill Osun local content policy, destroy the drive to grow Osun economy on a sustainable agro-industrial platform and put an end to the successful push to grow Osun prosperity through digital economy.

“The height of deficiency in the AMBO plan is the ludicrous mention of the blue economy strategy. We assert that as the head of the national waterway agency, Mr. Oyebamiji failed to stop waterway deaths which stood at almost 1000 by the time he left office.

“He failed to introduce or implement a modern waterways transport system despite an abundance of functioning systems that can be adapted. The Lagos Waterways Authority has an impressive record than what we had under AMBO leadership of NIWA.

“It is apt to note that under Governor Adeleke, the Owala Lake beach resort is functioning under PPP arrangements after decades of abandonment by governments under which Oyebamiji was a key player.

“Similar internal lakes at Modakeke and others are being projected for similar revival while key tourist sites are witnessing upgrades and modernisation under PPP model. Osun does not need sordid records at NIWA in Osun state.

“Like that popular song, Osun can never go back; Osun has gone too far in economic liberation, prosperity and sustainability; It is already too late for Osun to retrogress; it won’t make sense for Osun to go back to the era of corporate slavery enforced by some corporate hawks masquerading as people – loving politicians”, the statement concluded.