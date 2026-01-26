  • Monday, 26th January, 2026

Golf: CIO Championship Win Earns Epe Kenya Open Ticket

Sport | 8 seconds ago

Nigeria’s professional golf prodigy, Francis Epe, has secured a spot in the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, a flagship event on the DP World Tour, scheduled for February 19–22 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Epe earned his qualification by emerging as the champion of the 6th CIO Golf Classic, held in November 2025 at the Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. 

The tournament featured a competitive field of over 100 players and offered a $50, 000 prize purse.

The CIO Championship holds special significance as the only event of its kind in West Africa integrated into the Safari Tour mini-league qualification system. 

Through this pathway, top performers across select Safari Tour-affiliated events accumulate points, with top finishers securing one of two exemption tickets to the $2.7 million Magical Kenya Open—one of the few DP World Tour events hosted in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Magical Kenya Open represents a major platform for African talent to compete on the global stage. The second ticket was claimed by Rwandan professional Celestin Nsanzuwera.

Chief Ikenna Okafor, a passionate golfer and the CEO of Keeves Global Leasing—who has sponsored and funded the CIO Championship since its inception—hailed Epe’s achievement as a landmark moment for Nigerian professional golf.

“This success marks a major milestone for Nigeria’s professional golf scene,” Okafor said. 

“It demonstrates that it is both more accessible and more progressive for our players to earn tickets to international events through strong local tournaments. By building these pathways at home, we are nurturing talent, raising standards, and positioning Nigeria as a growing force in African and global golf.”

He further said that the CIO Championship will further elevate the event, including intentions to increase the prize purse in future editions to create even more opportunities for local and regional professional golfers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.