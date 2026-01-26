FG Vows Renewed Commitment to Climate-smart Agriculture Amid Positive Pilot Outcomes

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to secure cleaner air, healthier communities, resilient food systems, and a more climate-secure Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr, Marcus Ogunbiyi, said Nigeria’s Climate Change Act of 2021 provides a clear legal and institutional framework for achieving low greenhouse gas emissions, climate-resilient development, and sustainable economic growth.

He spoke at the close-out workshop on the Abatement of Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCP) in the Nigerian agricultural sector with the theme, “Local Action, National Impact: Building Resilience through Climate-Smart Agriculture” over the weekend in Abuja.

Ogunbiyi noted that within the framework, agriculture occupies a strategic position, as it is both highly vulnerable to climate impacts and a significant source of methane and black carbon emissions.

He added that Nigeria’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) identify the agricultural sector as a priority for mitigation and adaptation—particularly through the reduction of methane emissions, improved residue management, and the promotion of climate-smart agricultural practices.

He said the SLCP Abatement Project directly supports these national priorities and contributes meaningfully to the NDC Implementation Roadmap.

According to him, short-lived climate pollutants—especially black carbon from open field burning and methane from rice cultivation and livestock systems—are among the most potent contributors to near-term global warming.

He said, “Although their lifespan in the atmosphere is relatively short, their warming impact is significantly higher than that of carbon dioxide, with serious consequences for air quality, human health, and agricultural sustainability.

“For Nigeria, where agriculture remains central to livelihoods, employment, and food security, addressing short-lived climate pollutants presents a unique triple-win opportunity: to slow near-term climate warming, to improve air quality and public health, and to strengthen agricultural productivity and resilience.

“This project has convincingly demonstrated that climate mitigation, adaptation, and food security can be pursued simultaneously.”

Director, Department of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services (ALCCMS), Mr. Oshadiya Olanipekun, restated government’s posture to addressing climate change, and safeguarding food security and sustainable livelihoods in the country, stressing that climate-smart agriculture was both achievable and impactful.

He said the workshop marked an important milestone in national efforts to translate climate commitments into practical, on-the-ground actions.

He stated that SLCP implemented by Self Help Africa in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with funding support from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), represented a clear demonstration that climate-smart agriculture is both achievable and impactful.

He stressed that short-lived climate pollutants, which include methane and black carbon, pose serious risks to the nation’s climate, air quality, and public health.

Olanipekun said, “In Nigeria, where agriculture remains a major economic driver and a significant emissions source, addressing SLCPs offers a unique opportunity to reduce global warming, improve environmental health, and enhance agricultural productivity.

“Over the course of this project, particularly through its implementation in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State and across the six geopolitical zones, we have witnessed encouraging results.

“Farmers adopted improved practices in rice and cowpea production, sustainable crop residue management, and alternatives to open-field burning, including the use of locally fabricated briquette technologies.

“These interventions not only reduced emissions but also strengthened resilience and livelihoods at the community level. Today’s gathering therefore, provides an opportunity to reflect on lessons learned, share experiences, and explore pathways for scaling up these successes.”

He added that the outcomes of the project are highly relevant to national priorities, including Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions, long-term low-emission development strategies, and the broader agricultural transformation agenda.”

Country Director, Self Help Africa, Mrs. Joy Aderele, said the project had demonstrated practical and scalable no-burn alternatives that reduce black carbon and other short-lived climate pollutants, while improving soil health, farm productivity, and farmer livelihoods.

The project has also strengthened extension systems, built farmer capacity, and generated evidence to inform policy and national action, she noted.

She said the meeting provided an important platform to share results, lessons learned, and field experiences, and to collectively reflect on strategies for sustaining and scaling no-burn practices beyond the life of this project.