Wagner Moura’s Historic Oscar Nomination

Vanessa Obioha





Last Thursday, Brazilian actor Wagner Moura made history with a nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for the 98th edition of the Oscars, scheduled for March 15. Moura became the first Brazilian to be nominated in the Best Actor category.

He is up against (‘Marty Supreme’), Leonardo DiCaprio (‘One Battle After Another’), Ethan Hawke (‘Blue Moon’) and Michael B. Jordan (‘Sinners’).

Moura earned the nomination for his portrayal of Armando, a civil servant drawn into a web of conspiracy and state surveillance, in ‘The Secret Agent.’ The film which premiered at Cannes in May 2025 is also nominated for International Feature and Best Picture.

Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and English, Moura is best known for his role in Netflix’s ‘Narcos,’ where he played the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. He has also appeared in films and TV series such as ‘Sergio,’ ‘Dope Thief’ and ‘Civil War.’

‘The Secret Agent’ has fetched Moura a string of historic wins since its Cannes premiere, where he took the jury prize for actor, becoming the first South American to win the award. His performance also earned him a New York Film Critics Circle Award, making him the first Latino to receive the prize, and a Golden Globe for Best Actor (Drama) — the first Brazilian to be nominated for and win in that category.