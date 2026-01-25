Opposition Lawmakers Fault Non-Implementation of 2025 Budget, Mull Call for Sack of Finance Minister, Accountant-General

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Members of the Opposition Caucus in the House of Representatives have raised concerns over the non-implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act.

To this end, the opposition lawmakers are considering calling for the removal of key finance officials over alleged failed assurances to the legislature.

The caucus in a statement issued Sunday by its leaders, Hon. Fred Agbedi and Hon. Afam Ogene revealed that it has scheduled a strategic meeting for Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. to deliberate on pressing national and legislative issues, with emphasis on fiscal governance, legislative oversight and the performance of the minority leadership in the House.

The caucus said it was also weighing a demand for accountability in the finance sector, including a possible call for the removal of the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Shaakaa Chira.

The caucus accused the officials of giving false assurances to the House that the capital components of the 2025 budget would be implemented and that outstanding payment obligations would be cleared before the end of the year.

The opposition lawmakers are expected to scrutinise claims that funds appropriated for capital projects were not released as promised.

It noted: “A major item on the agenda is the reported failure to implement the 2025 budget for an entire year, despite the House having approved all loan requests submitted by the Executive.

“Additionally, the opposition lawmakers plan to demand copies of all bills passed by the 10th Assembly, along with the votes and proceedings of both chambers and all gazetted laws. The move, the caucus said, has become necessary in view of recent alterations to tax laws.

“The meeting will also review the performance of the minority leadership, amid concerns that some leaders may not have met the expectations of caucus members. Possible corrective steps are expected to be considered.”

The caucus noted that the venue of the meeting would be communicated to members on Tuesday, the statement added.