 Misiliu Akinsanya: A Committed Guide

Alh. Misiliu Akinsanya is the president of NURTW, and he is responsible for providing overall leadership for transport workers in Nigeria.

He also oversees the day to day operations of the Union. He is committed to protecting and defending the union’s constitution and guiding the union in accordance with its established rules and regulations. He implements reforms to streamline operations, modernize the transport sector and enhance the efficiency of motor parks, and in enforcing laws.

He advocates for worker’s welfare, but warned members against violence. He also interfaces with government, at all levels.

He uses his union’s large membership to support political parties and candidates during electrons in exchange for political patronage and protection.

He also advises on measures to enhance the skills of transport workers such as providing training on new vehicles to help reduce accidents, and encourages the use of seat belts and other safety devices. He also advocates for politics that benefits the transport sectors and its workers.

Alh. Misiliu Akinsanya has performed beyond expectations of the NURTW. He has managed the little resources of the union effectively.

Anjorin Adeolu, Nasarawa State