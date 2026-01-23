KSM VGC Subcouncil Launches Digital Skills Acquisition Programme with 23 Trainees

Sunday Ehigiator

The Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM), Victoria Garden City (VGC) Subcouncil has launched its Digital Skills Acquisition Programme, marking a significant step toward youth empowerment and digital capacity building.

The programme, held over the weekend, was formally kicked off by the Worthy Grand Knight (WGK), Sir Tony Ukairo, with the admission of 23 trainees for Cohort One, drawn from diverse backgrounds but united by a shared desire to acquire relevant, future-ready skills.

Designed to equip participants with in-demand digital competencies, the initiative focuses on enhancing employability, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance in today’s fast-evolving digital economy.

The training adopts a practical, hands-on approach, exposing participants to digital marketing, web development, data analytics, and cyber security, among other critical areas.

Speaking at the kickoff ceremony, Sir Ukairo underscored the programme’s philosophy of empowerment over dependency, drawing inspiration from Matthew 4:19, which states: “Come, follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

According to him, “the programme is structured to teach sustainable skills rather than provide temporary relief, enabling trainees to become self-sufficient contributors in the digital space.

“The goal is to ensure participants learn by doing. Through interactive sessions and real-world projects, they will be empowered to ‘catch their own fish’ and thrive in the global digital economy,” he said.

The trainees were also formally welcomed into the programme through a goodwill message from the Subcouncil, encouraging discipline, consistency, collaboration, and curiosity throughout the learning process.

The message emphasised that digital skills are no longer optional but essential tools for competitiveness in the modern world.

The programme will run largely online, combining live and recorded sessions, expert instruction, and practical simulations to ensure measurable learning outcomes.

Several leaders of the KSM VGC Subcouncil were present at the event and have also provided strong institutional support for the programme.

They include Sir Anthony Chiejina, Worthy Deputy Grand Knight (WDGK); Bro Yemi Bankole, Worthy Chancellor; and the course instructors, Sir Peter Iwuegbu and Bro Dike Ukaegbu, who are jointly facilitating the technical training.

Also playing a key role in the programme’s coordination and public engagement is Sir Chojare Igho Najevwe, the Worthy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the VGC Subcouncil.

With two cohorts planned annually, the KSM VGC Digital Skills Acquisition Programme is expected to become a sustainable platform for digital empowerment, aligning faith-based values with practical solutions to unemployment and skills gaps in Nigeria.