Osimhen Fires Blanks as Galatasaray Earn Draw against Atletico

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, played all 90 minutes on his return from the Africa Cup of Nations for Galatasaray as an own goal by Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente, earned the Istanbul giants a draw against the Spanish side at Ram’s Park in the Turkish capital city.

The draw moves both sides closer to advancing in the Champions League.

Despite playing in an intimidating atmosphere where Atletico players were booed every time they touched the ball, the visitors took a fourth-minute lead.

After former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez misjudged an attempted clearance, Matteo Ruggeri was able to cross from the left and Giuliano Simeone, the son of boss Diego, headed into the net from six yards out.

But Atletico’s advantage only lasted 16 minutes.

Roland Sallai fired a low ball into the penalty area from the right and Marcos Llorente, facing his own goal but not under pressure from a Galatasaray player, slid the ball into his own net for an equaliser.

Atletico created chances as they pushed for a winner but substitute Antoine Griezmann had a free-kick pushed away by home goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir late on.

The result leaves Atletico on 13 points from their seven games and they could qualify for the last 16 if they win at home next Wednesday against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, who beat Manchester City 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Galatasaray are on 10 points and need to win at Etihad Stadium against City in their final league phase match to guarantee a place in the two-legged play-offs, although a draw may still be enough depending on other results.

RESULTS  (UCL)

Galatasaray 1-1 Atletico

Qarabag 3-2 Frankfurt 

Atalanta2-3 Bilbao

B’Munich 2-0 Royal USG

Chelsea 1-0 Pafos

Juventus 2-0 Benfica 

Marseille 0-3 Liverpool 

Newcastle 3-0 PSV

Sl’Prague 2-4 Barcelona 

TODAY (Europa)

Bologna v Celtic

Brann v Midtjylland 

Fenerbahce v Aston Villa 

Feyenoord v Sturm Graz

Freiburg v Maccabi T’Aviv

Malmo FF v Crvena Zvezda

PAOK  v Betis

Plzen v FC Porto

Young Boys v Lyon

AS Roma v Stuttgart 

Braga v Nottingham 

Celta Vigo v Lille 

Din. Zagreb v FCSB

Ferencvaros v Pana’kos

Rangers v Ludogorets 

Salzburg v Basel

Utrecht v Genk

