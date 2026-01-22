Ogun Govt Halts Awujale Selection Process over Petitions, Concerning Security Reports

• Professionals hail decision

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Citing rising tensions, petitions and concerning security reports, the Ogun State Government, has ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The directive was contained in a letter dated January 20, 2026, issued by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, and addressed to the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

This was as a socio-professional group, the Committee of Ijebu Professionals (CIP), has commended the Ogun State Government for suspending the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

However, the government noted that the stature of the throne was further elevated by the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for 65 years.

According to the Commissioner, the importance of the stool and the legacy of the immediate past monarch have placed the current selection process under intense public scrutiny.

“The Awujale stool is a foremost stool in Yoruba land generally and in Ogun State particularly. The stature of the immediate past Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for sixty-five years significantly enhanced the modern esteem and prestige of the stool.

“The state government had received several petitions, reports from security agencies and other key stakeholders in relation to the ongoing selection process, prompting the need for urgent intervention.

“In order to maintain public order, protect the integrity of the process, and maintain the veneration of the stool, it has become imperative to halt the selection process for the stool at this time,” government said.

Hamzat explained that the decision was taken in line with the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowered the state government to intervene where necessary.

“Government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” he noted.

He added that the state chose to act proactively to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

“Given the reports at its disposal, government has elected to act proactively without further delay in the interest of peace, order and good government by halting the process in its entirety,” Hamzat said.

The Commissioner directed the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government to immediately convey the government’s decision to the Awujale Kingmakers Council and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

“The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, in particular, should be advised to await further directives regarding the selection process,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Ijebu Professionals (CIP), has described the decision as timely, decisive and in the overall interest of Ijebuland.

In a statement by Mr Temitayo Onabule, President of the group, and Prof. Jide Oreoluwa Olabinjo, its Publicity Secretary, the CIP said the government’s intervention was necessary to restore credibility to a process it said had become increasingly controversial.

According to the group, the selection process was gradually losing public confidence and risked producing a monarch unbefitting of Ijebuland if it was allowed to continue unchecked.

“We feel very grateful that the governor and his team acted promptly to save the situation. As it is, the entire process has been bedeviled with allegations and counter-allegations; accusations and counter-accusations; beliefs and disbeliefs that money is exchanging hands; and suspicions that certain interests are influencing the process,” it said.

The group said whether the allegations were true or not, the developments had already tainted a process meant to produce a revered monarch.

“Sadly, we watched and hoped, as true Ijebu sons and daughters, that something would be done to change this course which could only lead to an unbefitting end. When we heard that the government had done the needful, joy filled our hearts,” the statement added.