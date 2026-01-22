Greenland: Trump Makes U-turn, Jettisons Use of Military Force

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Donald Trump yesterday ruled out the deployment of military force in his bid to acquire Greenland, opting rather to embark on negotiations with all parties involved, especially Denmark.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, amid heightened tensions with Europe, the US President also cast America as the undisputed leader of the world.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that. Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, good.’ That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” he stated.

Still, Trump argued no other country can defend Greenland but the United States and said he is seeking “immediate negotiations” to discuss his aim to take over the Danish territory.

“I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark, tremendous respect. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We’re a great power,” Trump said.

Despite ruling out the use of force, Trump issued a warning to NATO allies that oppose his Greenland push, ABC News reported.

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it. We’ve never asked for anything else … So, they have a choice. You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember,” Trump said.

Days before traveling to Davos, Trump announced new tariffs on eight European countries over their obstinance on the issue. A 10 per cent tariff rate against those nations is set to go into effect on February 1. The levies would then increase to 25 per cent on June 1, until the US is able to purchase Greenland, according to the president.

“It’s the United States alone that can protect this giant, massive land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it’s good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us,” Trump said.

When asked what kind of deal he envisions between the US and Denmark, Trump said it was costing Denmark “hundreds of millions a year” to run Greenland and that U.S. control will bolster Greenland’s security from countries like Russia and China.

“It’s very important that we use that for national and international security. That can create a power that will make it impossible for the bad guys to do anything against the perceived good ones,” Trump said. He added, “We will see what happens.”

But Danish and Greenlandic officials have flatly rejected Trump’s proposal to buy the island.

Several NATO allies also condemned Trump’s Greenland push, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, ahead of his speech at Davos. Last week, several European nations sent small contingents of troops to Greenland for exercises.

Trump in recent days has repeatedly sidestepped questions on whether he is willing to see the breakup of the NATO alliance in order to acquire Greenland.

Trump on Wednesday said NATO has treated the U.S. “very unfairly” and claimed that NATO countries wouldn’t come to America’s defense, ignoring the fact that Denmark, in particular, fought alongside the US after the 2001 terror attacks because the nation is an American ally.

“The problem with NATO is that we’ll be there for them 100 per cent but I’m not sure that they’d be there for us.

“All we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right, title and ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it. You can’t defend it on a lease. Number one, legally it’s not defensible that way, totally.

“ And number two, psychologically, who the hell wants to defend a license agreement or a lease which is a large piece of ice in the middle of the ocean, where, if there is a war, much of the action will take place on that piece of ice,” Trump said.