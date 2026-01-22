BLC  Redefines the Nigerian Shoe Market with Premium Leather

In a bold move to elevate the Nigerian shoe market, a group, Beyond Leather Culture (BLC), has unveiled its premium men’s leather shoe collection, offering a range of stylish, high-quality options.

From loafers and sandals to Oxfords and Derbies, every piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail using top-grade leather, it stated.

It stated further that BLC’s mission is simple: to make premium leather products accessible through excellent online and in-store experiences. The brand aims to lead in creating a modern luxury experience with high-quality leather products in Nigeria, guided by values of Client Focus, Excellence, Authenticity, Integrity, and Community. Their tagline captures the essence of the brand: “Luxury you can feel, quality you can trust, and their community slogan says,“ It’s not just leather, it’s a culture.”

These were stated when BLC recently opened its store in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, during a specially curated Sip-and-Shop event to celebrate and appreciate the brand’s loyal clientele.

Speaking at the event, BLC Visionaire Mrs. Olufunke Isichei, shared insights into the brand’s journey, saying: “This isn’t our first year in leather. I began selling leather items in 2000; took a long break, and relaunched on Instagram in 2020. Last year, we opened our physical store.” “This gathering is a thank-you to the clients who have supported us over the past five years.”

On the purpose of the sip-and-shop event, she added: “Today’s event is our way of showing appreciation. Every guest enjoys a discount because these customers trusted us long before we had a store. Over the years, they’ve become more than clients; they’re family and advocates who give us valuable referrals and repeat business. They are part of our community.”

Speaking on BLC’s signature quality, Mrs. Isichei emphasised that: “All our shoes are made from genuine leather. The moment you enter our store, the scent alone signals you’re somewhere unique. Leather wears out, but BLC shoes endure. A pair purchased today could last a decade without losing its style or elegance. We curate designs to suit our customers’ lifestyle; they’re classy, contemporary, and distinct.”

Beyond shoes, BLC’s offerings include boots, sandals, slippers, as well as belts, wallets, and card holders, providing a comprehensive leather experience.

One of the attendees, who praised the brand’s exceptional service, Adekanbi Adedipo, a longtime BLC customer, said:

“Shopping at BLC has always been an experience. Even online, their service was impeccable. Now with a physical store, the ambiance and attention to customers are outstanding.”

Temitope Jinadu, head of Customer Service, highlighted why clients return, saying: “Beyond Leather Culture is more than leather, it’s a culture. Customers come back not just for quality, but for the experience. That sense of trust and community is what sets us apart.”

Looking ahead, Mrs. Isichei spoke on the future of the Nigerian leather industry, saying: “The industry is evolving with more local producers and leather fairs, which is encouraging. Our dream is to produce locally while maintaining the level of quality we’re known for. We currently oversee production closely, albeit abroad. Eventually, we aim to achieve the production and supply value chain entirely within Nigeria.