2027: Ajose Declares Interest in Lagos Guber Race

An entrepreneur and development advocate from Badagry Division, Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has indicated interest in contesting for the governorship of Lagos State ahead of the 2027 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajose is seeking the party’s ticket amid renewed calls by stakeholders from the division for the governorship to rotate to Badagry, citing fairness, inclusion, and the area’s historical role in the development of Lagos State.

His SMA Movement has provided 24 brand-new printers and 44 brand-new tablets to facilitate seamless registration across centres in the three council areas of the division.

He donated essential equipment alongside cash support to all 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State to boost continuous voter registration and strengthen party membership mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.

Funds had also been released for the training of additional personnel to complement those already deployed by the party.

In a statement outlining his aspiration, Ajose described himself as a visionary entrepreneur committed to building people, cities, and systems that are sustainable.

He is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Levitikal Group, a company with interests in construction, luxury real estate, and infrastructure development, which he said has contributed to community development and economic growth.

Ajose is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, Harvard Business School, and the International Business School of Scandinavia. He said his personal experiences, while striving to fund his education, shaped his strong commitment to education as a tool for empowerment.

Through the Samuel Mawuyon Ajose Foundation, he has implemented several social intervention programmes, including a quarterly feeding initiative that supports over 1,100 families across Badagry, Ojo, and Ikorodu.

The beneficiaries include widows, the elderly, low-income households, and other vulnerable persons.

The foundation also runs education and scholarship programmes for pupils and students from primary to tertiary levels, with particular focus on girls, as well as healthcare interventions delivered through mobile clinics and medical outreaches in underserved communities.

Ajose is also involved in tourism and technology-driven enterprises. He is the developer of Le Grand Bleu Beach Resort, an international hospitality project aimed at promoting African tourism and job creation.

He is also the founder of Travelfix, a travel technology company that provides flight and hotel bookings, vacation packages, and visa processing services to more than 50 countries, with access to over 500,000 hotels worldwide and offices in four major Nigerian cities.

Speaking on his vision, Ajose said his interest in the governorship is driven by the need to expand access to quality education, empower women, create jobs for young people, and diversify the economy through tourism, small and medium-scale enterprises, and technology.

He added that leadership should be defined by service and the number of lives positively impacted.