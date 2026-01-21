  • Wednesday, 21st January, 2026

Soludo Congratulates former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, on His 93rd Birthday

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has congratulated former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 93rd birthday.

Anyaoku, a world-renowned diplomat and revered national patriot, is an indigene of Anambra State, from Obosi, near Anambra’s commercial hub, Onitsha.

Soludo in his congratulatory message which was signed on his behalf by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, described the elder states man as an asset.

He said: “His illustrious tenure as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General remains a masterclass in international leadership, conflict resolution, and the steadfast advocacy for democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

“Chief Anyaoku continues to be an inspiration exemplar of intellectual rigour, principled guidance, and patriotic devotion. Across the world’s stage, he embodied the finest values of our homeland: wisdom, integrity, and an uncompromising loyalty to the common good.

“Anyaoku as an eminent patriarch of diplomacy, a statesman of global reckoning, and a national treasure whose life’s work has brought immense pride to Nigeria and, in particular, to his beloved Anambra State.

“His counsel, borne of profound experience and deep love for selfless service, remains an invaluable asset in our collective quest for a progressive Anambra and united Nigeria.

“The governor wishes Chief Anyaoku continued excellent health, enduring fulfilment, and profound peace in the years ahead.

“Governor Soludo heartily congratulates Chief Emeka Anyaoku on his 93rd birthday, celebrating not just his gift of aging gracefully, but the extraordinary impact and legacy he has bequeathed to Nigeria, Africa and the world,” the release stated.

