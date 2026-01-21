Sambo Assures Turaki-led PDP of Support and Active Participation in Party’s Affairs

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has assured the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Taminu Kabiru Turaki of his active participation in the affairs of the party.

Speaking after meeting with Sambo, the Turaki led party told news men that, ‘’We came to introduce the newly elected members of the National Working Committee to him. Those that were elected in our last National Elective Convention that took place in Ibadan.

‘’Those who came with us also included members of the Board of Trustees and the chairman of the BOT himself. Founding fathers and mothers, members of the National Assembly, state chairmen, former ministers, former governors, former members of the National Assembly, and indeed other major party stakeholders across the country.’’

Turaki said the PDP team led by him had very useful discussion with Sambo, adding that, ‘’We told him the prospects and the challenges we’ve been facing since our election in Ibadan.

‘’And His Excellency had generously proffered advice and guidance to us on the way to move forward as far as propelling this party to once again become a veritable winning platform for Nigerians.

‘’But the most important thing for us this evening is the assurance that His Excellency had given us that he is and will continue to remain a member of the PDP. And His Excellency had assured us that very soon that he will become more active than he used to be.

‘’And he assured us that should there be anything at any time that requires attention, that we should not hesitate to run to him and he will be up and doing. And he will be there for us.

‘’So once again, we are happy that our leaders, those who are behind the successes that PDP had achieved in this country, are with us and they are going to remain with us.

‘’So we will continue to tell Nigerians and indeed members of PDP out there that your party is the biggest and greatest party in Africa. Your party is on the move again. And very soon we shall come back to our winning days.

“And very soon we will position our party to win all elections that are going to be conducted in this country, beginning with the FCT area council elections, the Ekiti and Osun off-season elections. So I want to assure us that we are on course,’’ Turaki said.

On the dismissal of Samuel Anyanwu’s case, Turaki said, ‘’Yes. It is a vindication for us in the PDP family. We’ve said times and times again that the decision of the Supreme Court is sacrosanct. That our courts have no business meddling into matters that are purely political party matters.

‘’And that is why when some judges, who are judges of particular concern, have recently given judgments, dabbling into issues they ordinarily should not double into, and given judgments, as it were, that cannot be rationalised by whatever level of argument you want to advance, if anything, trying to smear the name of the judiciary as an impartial institution, which is the last hope of the common man.’’