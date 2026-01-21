NDLEA Arrested 77,792 Suspects, Secured 14,225 Convictions in Five Years

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it has arrested 77,792 suspected drug offenders and secured 14,225 convictions over the past five years, as part of its intensified campaign against illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), disclosed this in Abuja during the 11th Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CCEO) Awards and Commendation Ceremony held at the NDLEA national headquarters.

Marwa also revealed the agency seized more than 14.8 million kilogrammes of illicit substances within the said period, describing the achievement as a major blow to both local and international drug cartels operating in the country.

According to him, 128 major drug barons were among those arrested, noting their capture had significantly weakened criminal trafficking networks.

He stated that beyond enforcement, the NDLEA had also prioritised rehabilitation and prevention, with over 32,000 drug users receiving professional treatment and counselling. Additionally, the agency conducted more than 13,700 sensitisation programmes under its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign across schools, markets, workplaces, religious centres, and communities nationwide.

Marwa praised President Bola Tinubu for renewing his mandate, describing it as a strong endorsement of the agency’s work.

He pledged to escalate the fight against drug trafficking during his second tenure, with more intelligence-driven and tactical operations.

He said: “We will not rest until every drug baron is behind bars and every illicit substance is removed from our streets.”

At the ceremony, 166 NDLEA officers and 17 state commands were honoured for exceptional performance, bravery, and commitment to duty.

Marwa commended the judiciary, security agencies, international partners, civil society groups, and the media for their support in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss urged officers to remain diligent, disciplined, and proactive, stressing that the agency would continue to strengthen its operations to protect Nigerian youths from the dangers of illicit drugs.