Kebbi Intensifies Preparation for 2026 Argungu Fishing Festival

Onuminya Innocent





Kebbi State Government has intensified preparation for 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

In a statement by the special adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on strategy and communication, Abdullahi Zuru said the Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency is working tirelessly to ensure the event is a grand success, with a focus on attracting foreign investors and promoting economic growth.

According the statement the director-general of the agency, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Kamba revealed that foreign investors from Europe and Asia have expressed interest in attending the festival, following Governor Nasir Idris’ overseas visits.

“We are expecting a large turnout of investors who are interested in exploring the state’s abundant natural resources and exploring possible partnerships with the government and people of Kebbi State,”

To accommodate the expected influx of visitors, the Agency is sensitising hotel owners to upgrade their facilities. “We are working with hotel owners to ensure they upgrade their facilities to meet international standards,” Dr. Kamba added.

The festival, scheduled to hold from February 11-14, 2026, is expected to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage, agricultural products, livestock, and solid minerals.

A consultative forum will also be organised to bring together investors, government institutions, and the indigenous business community to explore partnership opportunities.

The statement further added that Governor Nasir Idris has demonstrated strong commitment to improving the state’s socio-economic prospects, having assented to a law authorising the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy for residential, commercial, and industrial plots across the state.

The Festival Organising Committee chaired by Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida is working tirelessly to ensure the success of the event.

The Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival was suspended for several years but revived by Governor Nasir Idris, and this edition is expected to be the best yet, with additional economic empowerment initiatives aimed at job creation and wealth generation for the people of Kebbi State.