Gambari Blames Nigeria’s Failures on Weak Leadership, Absence of Meritocracy

Funmi Ogundare





Former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday attributed Nigeria’s persistent democratic and governance failures to weak political leadership, lack of national consensus on fairness, and the erosion of meritocracy.

Speaking in an interview on AriseTV, Gambari argued that many Nigerian politicians are not genuinely committed to fairness, but rather seek advantage at all costs, a mindset he noted continues to undermine democratic norms.

He warned that the country is already behind schedule in laying the foundations for credible elections and sustainable democracy.

According to him, credible elections can only become the norm, rather than the exception, if political leaders, starting from the president, are willing to accept electoral outcomes emerging from free and fair processes, even when they lose.

He lamented the absence of meaningful dialogue among political parties, noting that unlike in some other democracies, Nigerian political leaders rarely come together to collectively agree on strengthening democratic institutions.

“They usually sign documents around elections, but they don’t respect them,” he said, stressing that leadership commitment remains the missing link.

Drawing comparisons with Senegal, Gambari who is former UN Secretary General Special Envoy, commended the country’s strong national consensus against unconstitutional tenure extension, describing it as a product of shared commitment across society, including those who might benefit from incumbency.

He noted that Nigeria lacks such collective resolve despite having comparable resources and diversity.

The ex-diplomat also emphasised the central role of meritocracy in nation-building, citing Singapore as an example where talent is deliberately identified from secondary school, mentored, and prepared for leadership decades ahead.

He recalled that Nigeria practiced similar values in the 1960s, when leaders such as Tafawa Balewa deliberately recruited and mentored young talents into public service based on ability rather than ethnicity or background.

Gambari expressed disappointment with the way Nigeria has drifted away from that tradition, noting that he himself was a beneficiary of a system that prioritised merit and mentoring.

He recalled how young northerners were deliberately sent to institutions like King’s College, Lagos, to broaden their national outlook and demonstrate competence.

“Where are the giants in our institutions today?” he asked, lamenting the decline of a strong, professional civil service.

Reflecting on his north-central roots, Gambari described the region as a microcosm of Nigeria, ethnically and religiously diverse, and warned that its growing political marginalisation poses risks to national unity. He stressed that the region’s commitment to Nigerian unity is existential, given its position at the country’s cultural and geographic crossroads.

On security and conflict, Gambari warned that Nigeria risks repeating the mistakes seen in countries such as Sudan and Rwanda if it fails to address the root causes of violence. He identified poor governance, lack of accountability, extreme centralisation of power, and exclusion as key drivers of instability.

“Either you share power, or you will ultimately lose power,” he said, adding that prolonged exclusion from power can also corrupt those who eventually gain access to it.

He also emphasised inclusiveness, good governance, and a shared vision of the future as essential for Nigeria and Africa, noting that while citizens may have different pasts, they are bound by a common future that must be deliberately prepared for.