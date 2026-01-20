LASTMA, Lagos Fire Service Avert Fire Disaster After Diesel Tanker Accident in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator





The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, yesterday averted a major fire outbreak following a diesel tanker accident on the Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2, along the Apapa corridor.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the agency said it acted swiftly to prevent what could have turned into a catastrophic inferno.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in exemplary synergy with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has once again underscored its operational acuity and institutional readiness by decisively forestalling a potentially calamitous fire outbreak on the Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2, occasioned by a tanker-related incident.”

According to the statement, preliminary security findings revealed that “an articulated Iveco tanker (RBC 98 XX), heavily laden with diesel lost vehicular control and toppled onto the bridge, resulting in significant structural impairment to the tanker and the uncontrolled discharge of large volumes of diesel across the carriageway.”

It added that the situation became more dangerous as the diesel spilled from the elevated bridge to the area beneath, noting that “of grave concern was the spillage of the highly combustible petroleum product from the elevated bridge to the area beneath; an occurrence that regrettably drew the attention of some unscrupulous individuals who attempted to scoop the diesel, thereby compounding the volatility and danger inherent in the situation.”

The statement explained that LASTMA operatives immediately swung into action. “Upon receipt of the emergency alert, LASTMA operatives immediately mobilised to the scene, exhibiting remarkable professionalism, vigilance and composure.

“The Agency’s personnel promptly dispersed the crowd engaged in the hazardous act of scooping diesel, decisively cordoned off the affected area and swiftly activated established inter-agency emergency response mechanisms,” it said.

It noted that the timely response prevented disaster, stressing that “this resolute and timely intervention effectively neutralised the imminent threat of combustion and prevented what could have escalated into a devastating inferno with dire human, environmental and infrastructural ramifications.”

The statement further disclosed that “the driver of the distressed tanker, who sustained severe injuries in the course of the accident, was courageously rescued by LASTMA officials and urgently conveyed to the General Hospital, Apapa, where he is currently receiving comprehensive medical attention.”

On security and traffic management, LASTMA stated that “officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Area ‘B’ Police Division, Apapa provided robust security reinforcement, working in close collaboration with other emergency responders to maintain crowd control, regulate traffic flow and stabilise the environment.”

It added that “an alternative empty tanker was promptly deployed to facilitate the transloading of the remaining diesel, while vehicular movement was tactically diverted by LASTMA to the opposite carriageway in the interest of public safety and to guarantee the seamless flow of traffic.”

Commending the responders, the statement quoted the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, as praising “the swift response, tactical efficiency and high-level coordination displayed by LASTMA personnel and other emergency responders, noting that their collective professionalism averted what could have culminated in another tragic fire disaster.”

Hon. Giwa also warned members of the public against scooping fuel during tanker accidents, stressing that “such reckless conduct poses severe threats to lives, property and the environment.”

The statement concluded that “the Lagos State Government, through LASTMA, reiterates its unwavering commitment to proactive traffic management, rapid emergency response and the safeguarding of lives and critical public infrastructure across the State.”