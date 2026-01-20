Blue Economy: Ex-Katsina State Gov Shema, 10 Others Inaugurated into Board of Nigerian Shippers’ Council

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Ex-Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema and 10 others were on Monday in Abuja, Inaugurated into the Board of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Inaugurating the board, Oyetola stated the event is more than a ceremonial rite; as it represents the activation of institutional governance, the entrenchment of accountability, and the commencement of a renewed phase of purposeful oversight within our Marine and Blue Economy sector.

The minister in his speech said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this significant occasion marking the formal inauguration of the Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council. His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda, has graciously approved the constitution of this Board in accordance with relevant statutory provisions.

“This decisive action underscores the administration’s commitment to good governance, institutional effectiveness, and the strategic repositioning of the Marine and Blue Economy as a driver of national transformation.”

Oyetola disclosed the Ministry is undertaking comprehensive reforms to reposition the sector as a vital pillar of economic growth and national development.

“Our focus includes improving port efficiency and competitiveness, strengthening trade facilitation, enhancing marine transportation, deepening fisheries and aquaculture development, expanding coastal and maritime opportunities, and safeguarding environmental sustainability,” he said.

According to him, “The Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is expected to align fully with these priorities and provide the strategic oversight required to translate policy into measurable outcomes.

“The Nigerian Shippers’ Council occupies a critical position as the designated Port Economic Regulator, entrusted with promoting efficiency, fairness, and transparency in port pricing, charges, and service delivery.

“The effective discharge of this mandate is essential to reducing the cost of doing business at our ports, facilitating trade, protecting the interests of shippers, and strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional and global commerce.

“As members of this Board, you bear a solemn public trust. You are charged with providing policy guidance, strategic direction, and vigilant oversight in accordance with the law.

“Let me emphasize that while Management is responsible for day-to-day operations, the Board’s duty is to ensure that the Council remains faithful to its mandate, complies with government policies, and consistently delivers value to Nigerian shippers and to the national economy.”

Speaking further, Oyetola asserted the Board must never become a routine forum, stating: “Every meeting must be purposeful, every deliberation must lead to clear and actionable decisions, and every decision must advance efficiency, fairness, and competitiveness in the maritime sector.

“Your effectiveness will be measured not by the frequency of meetings held, but by the tangible impact of your decisions on trade facilitation, cost reduction, and national competitiveness.

“As we inaugurate this Board today, we do so with confidence in your collective experience, professionalism, and dedication to national service. I urge you to justify the trust reposed in you by Mr. President and the Nigerian people through integrity, discipline, and demonstrable results.”

Continuing, he noted: “Let me assure you of the ministry’s full support and collaboration in the discharge of your responsibilities. Together, we must steer the Marine and Blue Economy toward greater productivity, resilience, and sustainability for the benefit of present and future generations.

“I urge you to work in close harmony with the Management of the Council, guided by professionalism, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to excellence in service delivery. There must be no distractions or conflicts that could hinder institutional performance.

“All deliberations, decisions, and actions of the Board must strictly conform with extant laws, government policies, rules, guidelines, and circulars.

“On this note, it is my honour and privilege to formally inaugurate the Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy,” Oyetola stated.

In his acceptance remarks, and on behalf of the Members, Ex-Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Board, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, thanked President Tinubu and the minister for the opportunity to serve, pledging that the board would discharge its responsibilities with diligence and integrity.

He said the board would focus on strengthening regulatory oversight, embracing best practices, enhancing the use of technology, and supporting reforms aimed at improving trade facilitation and revenue generation in the maritime sector.

“We assure you that this board will remain faithful to the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and work to enhance efficiency, fairness and competitiveness in the sector, in line with existing laws and government policies,” Shema said.

Other members of the Board include: Pius Akutah (MON), Chief Emi Membere-Otaji (OON), Chief John Aluya, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, Hon. Funmilayo Olasehinde, Engr. (Dr) Funmilola Rashidat Adeoti, Mele Kolo Giadem, Mrs Hafsatu Mohammed, Hon. Maharazu Adamu Dayi, and Mrs Uzoamaka Okereke.

The inauguration formally signals the commencement of the board’s tenure under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.