Mental Health Community Initiative Campaigner Wins Global Kectil Programme Grant

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Favour Osaretin Evbuomwan, mental health community initiative campaigner has won a $1,000 grant from the Kectil Programme.

He emerged top among over 1,000 global participants, after presenting his youth-led mental health project, “Beyond Stigma: Fostering Mental Well-being and Inclusive Communities.”

Addressing journalists in Benin, he said the project gained international recognition for establishing Edo State’s first public high school mental health club, now integrated into the school system and positioned to serve over 700 students of Edokpolor Grammar School (Junior), Benin City.

He described the global recognition as “a win for every young person committed to creating impact.”

The grant will support the project’s next phase, including expanding mental health clubs, strengthening youth engagement, and scaling mental health awareness.

Evbuomwan said the initiative has strengthened mental health awareness, encouraged peer support, and created safe spaces for expression among young people.

He added the “Beyond Stigma” project featured a combination of school sensitizations, a virtual awareness event with speakers across Nigeria and beyond, and an online mental health community.

He pointed out that through partnerships, collaborations with bodies and community figures, the project has provided students with practical knowledge, helplines, resources, and ongoing peer support.

He posited that his dedication to youth development is rooted in years of leadership and community service.

Explaining how he joined the scheme, the Electrical/Electronics Engineering graduate from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, said he joined the Kectil as a colleague in 2025 and completed the one-year youth development programme which makes him an alumnus of the Kectil.

He however expressed gratitude to the Kectil Programme, partners, volunteers, and supporters, emphasising his commitment to developing and implementing sustainable solutions for youth development and Africa’s growth.