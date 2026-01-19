Governors’ Forum, Law Firm Partnership Deepens as They Push People-Centered Plan

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Nigeria’s justice reform drive has started to gain renewed institutional backing as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) formally sealed a partnership aimed at embedding people-centred justice across the states of the federation.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Strategic Communications of the Nigeria Governors forum, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the NGF Director-General (DG), Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, said the agreement marked a transition from years of engagement to a more structured, long-term collaboration focused on measurable outcomes for citizens.

According to Shittu, the relationship between both institutions predated the signing, having evolved through sustained, evidence-based engagement around justice reform. He pointed to the launch of the Justice Needs and Satisfaction in Nigeria 2023 Report as a defining milestone.

He described it as a critical resource for understanding how Nigerians experienced justice, where gaps persisted, and how reforms could be better targeted.

The report, he said, has provided policymakers, practitioners, and justice sector stakeholders with credible data to move beyond assumptions and design interventions that responded more directly to citizens’ needs.

The newly signed MoU established a formal framework for collaboration between the NGF and HiiL, signalling an intention to move from dialogue to coordinated action.

Shittu emphasised that the agreement reflected a shared commitment to promoting justice that is accessible, affordable, fair, and responsive, particularly at the subnational level where most justice challenges are encountered.

He noted that the partnership was anchored on mutual respect, recognition of institutional strengths, and a shared resolve to improve access to justice through innovation and learning.

Rather than being symbolic, the agreement was designed as a platform for experimentation, adaptation, and impact.

The director general stated further that, “This is not merely a symbolic agreement,” describing it as a commitment to action, learning, innovation, and measurable impact across Nigeria’s justice landscape.