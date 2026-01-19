Borno: NAF Airstrikes Foil Planned Attack, GOC Vows to Crush Bandits in Sokoto State

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully thwarted planned terrorists’ attacks in the Azir and Musarram areas of Borno State through a series of coordinated air–ground operations, eliminating several terrorist fighters in the process.

The operations, carried out on 15 and 16 January 2026, were executed with close support of ground troops and formed part of the ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of movement and protect both military personnel and civilians.

This was as the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, has reaffirmed Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting communities and restoring peace in Sokoto State.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the missions underscored NAF’s sustained commitment to intelligence-led operations and seamless coordination with ground forces.

According to him, in the early hours of 16 January 2026, NAF aircraft operating under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai swiftly responded to reports of hostile terrorist activity in Azir.

Acting on a real-time situation report, the aircrew arrived overhead to find friendly forces already engaged with terrorists withdrawing from the area.

Further aerial surveillance revealed additional terrorist elements attempting to regroup and take cover beneath nearby trees.

The NAF aircraft promptly acquired the targets and carried out successive, well-coordinated attack passes, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists.

A post-strike assessment confirmed that no further threats remained in the area.

Subsequent feedback from ground troops, supported by local authorities and community sources, attested to the significant impact of the airstrikes and the restoration of relative calm in Azir.

A day earlier, on 15 January 2026, NAF air assets had conducted another successful air interdiction mission at Musarram, within the Tumbuns general area.

The operation followed credible intelligence, indicating that terrorists were assembling on canoes in preparation for attacks along the Baga and Fish Dam axis.

Upon arrival, the aircrew identified approximately 10 canoes and more than 40 suspected terrorists at the location.

The targets were engaged in three successive attack passes, throwing the terrorists into disarray.

Fleeing elements were pursued to nearby tree cover and neutralised, while others who attempted to regroup at an assembly point were subsequently acquired and engaged using available mission stores.

Reports from ground forces and local communities later confirmed that the operation effectively dismantled the terrorist concentration and disrupted their planned attacks.

Reacting to the successful operations, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed Air Force’s unwavering resolve to provide timely and decisive air support to ground forces.

“These operations highlight the Nigerian Air Force’s readiness to respond decisively whenever our troops are in contact. Through effective intelligence utilisation and close coordination with ground forces, we will continue to deny terrorists the ability to regroup, manoeuvre, or carry out attacks,” he said.

GOC Vows to Crush Bandits in Sokoto

Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, General Officer Commanding 8 Division, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting communities and restoring peace in Sokoto State.

Koughna made this known during a visit to Tidibale Community in Isa Local Government Area, where residents had been threatened by bandits.

The GOC assured the community of the army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring their safety and security.

“We will not leave any area of the community under the control of bandit groups,” Koughna stated, urging residents to stay alert and report suspicious activities to security forces.

He further explained that the Nigerian Army remained committed to protecting lives and property, collaborating with local communities to achieve enduring peace and security in the Northwest region.

The visit followed the safe return of Tidibale’s residents, who had fled due to bandit threats. Troops were now stationed in the community to maintain a robust security presence.

Responding Sarkin Arewa, Alhaji Ibrahim, expressed gratitude for the visit, saying it renewed their hope in the Nigerian Army’s efforts to secure the community .

Koughna received a detailed operational briefing from Lieutenant Colonel Nasiru Mustapha, providing critical insights into the security situation.