Amotekun Nabs 17 Suspected Kidnappers in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

No fewer than 17 suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, following sustained intelligence-driven operations across the state.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this at the weekend while parading the suspects and 15 others arrested for various criminal offences at the corps headquarters in Akure

Adeleye said the number of kidnap suspects recorded during the period represents a disturbing rise in kidnapping-related activities, stressing that the corps has intensified its operations to curb the trend.

“Out of the 32 suspects paraded today (yesterday), 17 are linked to kidnapping-related offences. This is actually an increase in the number of kidnap suspects we have recorded in the state. 12 were apprehended for contravening law and order, while three others were arrested for violating the state’s anti-grazing law.”

According to the Amotekun commander, the arrests were part of coordinated security efforts following a recent upsurge in the influx of young, unemployed men from the northern part of the country into Ondo State.

“In recent times, we observed another upsurge in the influx of young unemployed men from the upper part of the country. In collaboration with other security agencies, we have been doing everything possible to return those who do not have genuine reasons for coming into the state back to their states of origin,” Adeleye explained.

Equally, Adeleye said operatives intercepted a truck conveying dozens of persons under suspicious circumstances, saying: “42 persons were found hidden in a truck loaded with bitumen. We immediately commenced investigations and profiling of the individuals.”

According to him, among the kidnap suspects paraded were three men who allegedly attempted to kill their Fulani employer after roasting 10 of his cows in Idoani, identifying them as Ibrahim, 40; Yunusa, 30; and Abdukadri, 25

In Oba Akoko and Akungba Akoko axis, Adeleye said Amotekun operatives foiled a ransom exchange and arrested two suspects assigned to collect the ransom.

“At the point of what they thought was a ransom exchange, we apprehended Pius, 23, and John, 35. Other collaborators are still at large, but we are doing everything possible to apprehend them.

“Further arrests were recorded in Ile Oluji and Ondo town, where four suspects, Elura, Alilu, Adamu and Kamal, aged between 24 and 29 were apprehended.

“In Akin Camp and Odigbo areas, the corps arrested Mohamed Abubakar, Abdulahi, Yakubu and Abba Aliu, aged between 22 and 35,” he stated.

Adeleye revealed that one of the suspects had earlier escaped from lawful custody after being arrested for a kidnapping offence. “He was re-arrested at Akin Camp, where the kidnapping actually took place. We were able to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects,” he said.

The Amotekun commander added that three suspects were arrested in Agbogbo area of Akure with suspicious items they could not explain, while four others were apprehended at an Akure garage for conspiracy, assault and breach of public peace.

He further disclosed that operatives arrested Abdulahi, Kada and Useni over conspiracy, stealing and anti-grazing activities in Elegbeka Reserve Forest and Ifon.

“One Friday, 43, was also arrested for breaking and stealing, while Yayah Abba was apprehended for stealing motorcycles and water pumps in collaboration with Masadi and Abubakar,” he stated.

Reassuring residents, Adeleye said the security situation in the state remains under control, adding: “Across board, we want to assure the people of Ondo State that the state remains peaceful, and criminal activities are on the decline.”