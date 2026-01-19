AEDC Restores Power Supply to FCT Water Board, Gives Two-week Ultimatum 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) at the weekend directed the restoration of power supply to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board, following the growing outcry by Abuja residents deprived of public water supply.

The electricity distributor, in a statement signed by its Head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Communications, Omede Odekina, noted that it is currently owed over a year by the water board.

It noted that it decided to restore supply, having considered the dire implications of shortage of water in Abuja, but explained that it was giving the management of the board two weeks to pay the debt or put in place a negotiated settlement plan.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) acknowledges the concerns and spirited appeals from residents of the Federal Capital Territory following the disruption to water supply arising from the recent disconnection of electricity to the FCT Water Board over unpaid electricity bills.

“AEDC wishes to clarify that the disconnection followed the accumulation of over one year of outstanding electricity debt by the FCT Water Board, despite several notices, engagements and opportunities provided to regularise the account, in line with applicable regulatory provisions.

“However, in recognition of the critical importance of water supply to public health and community wellbeing, and following widespread concerns expressed by residents, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Chijioke Okwuokenye, has directed the immediate reconnection of electricity supply to the FCT Water Board, in order to enable the prompt restoration of water services across affected areas of the FCT,” the statement said.

The decision, it said, underscored AEDC’s commitment to the welfare of the communities it serves and reflected the company’s belief that access to essential services must be safeguarded, particularly where public health and safety are concerned.

“The reconnection is, however, granted on a conditional basis. AEDC has formally issued the FCT Water Board a two-week timeline within which to present and begin implementing a credible payment plan towards the settlement of its outstanding electricity obligations,” it added.

AEDC explained that while it remains open to engagement and collaborative solutions, failure to meet this obligation within the stipulated period will leave the company with no alternative but to reapply service disconnection in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

The power company reiterated that disconnection remains a measure of last resort and assured residents of its continued commitment to transparent engagement, regulatory compliance and the delivery of sustainable electricity services in the FCT.