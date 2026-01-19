AbdulRazaq: FG’s Special Intervention Will Ensure $1trn Dollar Economy by 2030 

*Says it’ll lift Nigerians out of poverty

*Launches Kwara’s Renewed Hope initiative

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, weekend, said the federal government’s special intervention programme would ensure a $1 trillion dollar economy by 2030.

Speaking in Ilorin during the launch of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP) in the state, where over 193,000 grassroots residents would be benefiting, he said, the programme, a non-partisan socio-economic initiative of President Bola Tinubu, would also lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

AbdulRazaq said, “The programme which will touch all the 193 wards in the state attests to the president’s love for the less privileged and his government’s dedication to achieve the $1 trillion dollar economy by 2030.

“This is the most innovative grassroots social programme rolled out to address poverty irrespective of religious difference, political persuasion, tribal or gender difference or place of birth.”

The governor, who was represented at the event by his Senior Adviser and Counselor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salau, stated that, “This is a practical demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s love for the grassroots and the poorest of the poor.

“This is the most data-driven FG’s special intervention towards ensuring a $1 trillion dollar economy by 2030.”

AbdulRazaq commended Tinubu’s administration for its economic recovery programmes that support the poor.

He stated that the initiative aligned with the state’s social investment programme, which his government introduced to empower the aged, downtrodden, and small-scale businesses.

He thanked the president for his various support to Kwara and how he entrusted him with the task of chairing the National Steering Committee for the programme.

“I call on all people of the state to support this innovative programme rolled out by the president to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty,” the governor added.

The event was attended by top government officials, local government chairmen, party executives led by the Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, leaders of artisans’ congress and market women association, representatives of community-based organisations in the state.

AbdulRazaq added: “I want to congratulate us for choosing APC because since APC has been in power, Nigeria has never remained the same again.

“There is no need for us to entertain fear because it is APC and others, and APC will capture more than 75 percent of Nigerians’ votes.

“This is because of the work we are doing, we are not propagandists, our works will introduce us to the people, our works will speak for us.”

Fagbemi said APC would get more than 75 per cent votes in Nigeria’s general election in 2027, saying the party has delivered its mandate to citizens, while also working harder to strengthen public safety.

He commended the APC family on the purposeful leaderships across the Federation and on how it has continued to wax stronger.

“There have been several programmes tailored towards the betterment of Nigerians. This is the latest child of the government.

“The Renewed Hope Wards Development Programme is not the beginning of benefits that have been going to the grassroots, but this should be the largest yet,” he said.

State Coordinator for RHWDP, Mubarak Salau Bello, said the scheme was designed to take development and economic growth directly to the grassroots and make national growth a reality for every Nigerian, right from the ward level.