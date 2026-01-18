NiDCOM Condemns Killing of Nigerian in India over Romantic Dispute







The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has condemned the killing of a Nigerian citizen, Mr. Emeka Christian, in Pune, India, describing the incident as tragic and senseless.



In a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission disclosed that the deceased was allegedly beaten to death following a romantic dispute involving two fellow Nigerians, identified as Mr. Chukwudi Okafor, 31, and Mr. Samuel Eze.



NiDCOM expressed deep sadness over the incident and extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, noting that no family should be made to endure such a painful loss.



The commission called on relevant Indian authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and ensure that justice is served without delay.



It also urged Nigerians living abroad to be their brothers’ keepers, stressing the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue rather than violence.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, reacting, said Nigerians must reject violence and uphold the law wherever they are.



